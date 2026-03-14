Sharks at Canadiens projected lineups

SHARKS (31-26-6) at CANADIENS (36-18-10)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Igor Chernyshov -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

Collin Graf -- Alexander Wennberg -- Kiefer Sherwood

William Eklund -- Michael Misa -- Tyler Toffoli

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk – Adam Gaudette

Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg

Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin

Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais

Alex Nedeljkovic

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Pavol Regenda, Nick Leddy, Philipp Kurashev, Ryan Reaves

Injured: Ty Dellandrea (lower body), Yaroslav Askarov (lower body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Zachary Bolduc -- Jake Evans -- Kirby Dach

Alexandre Texier -- Phillip Danault -- Josh Anderson

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Kaiden Guhle -- Lane Hutson

Jayden Struble -- Alexandre Carrier

Jakub Dobes

Samuel Montembeault

Scratched: Arber Xhekaj, Joe Veleno, Brendan Gallagher

Injured: Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

Askarov will not dress Saturday or at the Ottawa Senators on Sunday. ... Brossoit was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Friday and is expected to back up Nedeljkovic. ... There will be some game-time decisions regarding the Sharks' lineup, coach Ryan Warsofsky said. ... Caufield returns after missing a 3-2 win at the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday because of the flu. … Gallagher, a forward, will be a healthy scratch against San Jose but will play against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. ... Texier will move from the top line to the fourth line.