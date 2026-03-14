Sharks at Canadiens projected lineups

SHARKS (31-26-6) at CANADIENS (36-18-10)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Igor Chernyshov -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
Collin Graf -- Alexander Wennberg -- Kiefer Sherwood
William Eklund -- Michael Misa -- Tyler Toffoli
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk – Adam Gaudette
Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg
Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin
Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais
Alex Nedeljkovic
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Pavol Regenda, Nick Leddy, Philipp Kurashev, Ryan Reaves
Injured: Ty Dellandrea (lower body), Yaroslav Askarov (lower body)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov
Zachary Bolduc -- Jake Evans -- Kirby Dach
Alexandre Texier -- Phillip Danault -- Josh Anderson
Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson
Kaiden Guhle -- Lane Hutson
Jayden Struble -- Alexandre Carrier
Jakub Dobes
Samuel Montembeault
Scratched: Arber Xhekaj, Joe Veleno, Brendan Gallagher
Injured: Patrik Laine (lower body)
Status report
Askarov will not dress Saturday or at the Ottawa Senators on Sunday. ... Brossoit was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Friday and is expected to back up Nedeljkovic. ... There will be some game-time decisions regarding the Sharks' lineup, coach Ryan Warsofsky said. ... Caufield returns after missing a 3-2 win at the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday because of the flu. … Gallagher, a forward, will be a healthy scratch against San Jose but will play against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. ... Texier will move from the top line to the fourth line.