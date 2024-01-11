Sharks at Canadiens

SHARKS (9-29-3) at CANADIENS (17-17-6)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Mike Hoffman
Anthony Duclair -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund
Alexander Barabanov -- Luke Kunin -- Justin Bailey
Filip Zadina -- Ryan Carpenter -- Kevin Labanc
Mario Ferraro -- Nikita Okhotyuk
Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Calen Addison
Mackenzie Blackwood
Kaapo Kahkonen
Scratched: Scott Sabourin, Ty Emberson
Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Matt Benning (hip), Nico Sturm (mid body), Givani Smith (lower body), Jacob MacDonald (lower body), Kyle Burroughs (lower body)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Brendan Gallagher -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson
Emil Heineman -- Sean Monahan -- Jesse Ylonen
Michael Pezzetta -- Mitchell Stephens -- Joel Armia
Michael Matheson -- David Savard
Kaiden Guhle -- Justin Barron
Jayden Struble -- Jordan Harris
Sam Montembeault
Jake Allen
Scratched: Cayden Primeau, Jonathan Kovacevic
Injured: Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body), Alex Newhook (lower body), Tanner Pearson (upper body)
Status report
Blackwood will make his third start in four games; he allowed three goals on 26 shots in 37:54 in relief of Kahkonen in a 7-1 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. … Vlasic will play after being a healthy scratch the past two games and in six of the past seven. … Labanc will enter the lineup and Sabourin, a forward, will be scratched after playing 11:12 in his Sharks debut Tuesday. ... The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate Thursday. … Montembeault could start after Primeau made 37 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.