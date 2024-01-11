Sharks at Canadiens

SHARKS (9-29-3) at CANADIENS (17-17-6)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Mike Hoffman

Anthony Duclair -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Alexander Barabanov -- Luke Kunin -- Justin Bailey

Filip Zadina -- Ryan Carpenter -- Kevin Labanc

Mario Ferraro -- Nikita Okhotyuk

Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Calen Addison

Mackenzie Blackwood

Kaapo Kahkonen

Scratched: Scott Sabourin, Ty Emberson

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Matt Benning (hip), Nico Sturm (mid body), Givani Smith (lower body), Jacob MacDonald (lower body), Kyle Burroughs (lower body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Brendan Gallagher -- Jake Evans -- Josh Anderson

Emil Heineman -- Sean Monahan -- Jesse Ylonen

Michael Pezzetta -- Mitchell Stephens -- Joel Armia

Michael Matheson -- David Savard

Kaiden Guhle -- Justin Barron

Jayden Struble -- Jordan Harris

Sam Montembeault

Jake Allen

Scratched: Cayden Primeau, Jonathan Kovacevic

Injured: Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body), Alex Newhook (lower body), Tanner Pearson (upper body)

Status report

Blackwood will make his third start in four games; he allowed three goals on 26 shots in 37:54 in relief of Kahkonen in a 7-1 loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. … Vlasic will play after being a healthy scratch the past two games and in six of the past seven. … Labanc will enter the lineup and Sabourin, a forward, will be scratched after playing 11:12 in his Sharks debut Tuesday. ... The Canadiens did not hold a morning skate Thursday. … Montembeault could start after Primeau made 37 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday.