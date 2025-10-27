Celebrini stays hot, helps Sharks recover for OT win

Celebrini's goal came after Joel Eriksson Ek tied it 5-5 at 17:42 of the third period by deflecting in Kirill Kaprizov's initial shot through traffic. San Jose has yet to win in regulation.

“We're not happy with the outcome for sure,” Eriksson Ek said. “I mean, shows somewhat I think that we have to believe. We keep doing it, keep working, just trying our best to crawl back into those games.”

Michael Misa scored his first career NHL goal, and William Eklund had two goals and an assist for San Jose (2-5-2), which went 2-2-0 on a four-game road trip. Askarov made 28 saves.

“First 10 minutes of the game we played really well, we got a 2-0 lead,” Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “We took another penalty and superstar players, that’s where they get their feel; they get their points and now they start feeling good. We woke them up and that was our doing.”

Marco Rossi and Ryan Hartman each had a goal and an assist, and Kaprizov had three assists as Minnesota (3-5-2) lost its third in a row and six of the past seven (1-4-2). Jesper Wallstedt made 19 saves.

“When you go through some of these stretches, it gets hard because they care,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “We want to win and now… you have to channel the energy the right way and the focus the right way and I think for our guys, tonight I think it could have went wayward too when we went down, but we didn’t. The bench was good. We continued to push. We found a way to get ourselves back in the game. We tied the game. We had a good overtime. One mistake, or a bounced puck bounces the other way, and it winds up in the back of the net.”

Eklund made it 1-0 on the power play at 5:28 of the first period, banking a wrist shot in off Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin.

It was the fourth-straight game that Minnesota has allowed the first goal.

Misa made it 2-0 at 13:35 with a rebound at the backdoor. Misa was a healthy scratch in a 3-1 loss at the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.

“It's the easiest first goal I could ask for,” Misa said. “But that's hockey. You gotta get to the net, try and score goals. So I was fortunate enough to be in that spot."