ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Macklin Celebrini scored at 3:47 of overtime, and the San Jose Sharks recovered for a 6-5 overtime win against the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena on Sunday.
Celebrini stays hot, helps Sharks recover for OT win
Scores at 3:47, Eklund has 3 points for San Jose; Minnesota has lost 6 of 7
Celebrini, who also had two assists, was sprung on a breakaway after Yaroslav Askarov stopped a shot by Brock Faber, which produced a big rebound. He has 10 points (five goals, five assists) during a four-game point streak.
“I'm playing with really good players,” Celebrini said. “I think you gotta kind of give credit to your linemates. They support you and they're the ones making the play. So yeah, I mean I think we've been clicking.”
Celebrini's goal came after Joel Eriksson Ek tied it 5-5 at 17:42 of the third period by deflecting in Kirill Kaprizov's initial shot through traffic. San Jose has yet to win in regulation.
“We're not happy with the outcome for sure,” Eriksson Ek said. “I mean, shows somewhat I think that we have to believe. We keep doing it, keep working, just trying our best to crawl back into those games.”
Michael Misa scored his first career NHL goal, and William Eklund had two goals and an assist for San Jose (2-5-2), which went 2-2-0 on a four-game road trip. Askarov made 28 saves.
“First 10 minutes of the game we played really well, we got a 2-0 lead,” Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. “We took another penalty and superstar players, that’s where they get their feel; they get their points and now they start feeling good. We woke them up and that was our doing.”
Marco Rossi and Ryan Hartman each had a goal and an assist, and Kaprizov had three assists as Minnesota (3-5-2) lost its third in a row and six of the past seven (1-4-2). Jesper Wallstedt made 19 saves.
“When you go through some of these stretches, it gets hard because they care,” Wild coach John Hynes said. “We want to win and now… you have to channel the energy the right way and the focus the right way and I think for our guys, tonight I think it could have went wayward too when we went down, but we didn’t. The bench was good. We continued to push. We found a way to get ourselves back in the game. We tied the game. We had a good overtime. One mistake, or a bounced puck bounces the other way, and it winds up in the back of the net.”
Eklund made it 1-0 on the power play at 5:28 of the first period, banking a wrist shot in off Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin.
It was the fourth-straight game that Minnesota has allowed the first goal.
Misa made it 2-0 at 13:35 with a rebound at the backdoor. Misa was a healthy scratch in a 3-1 loss at the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.
“It's the easiest first goal I could ask for,” Misa said. “But that's hockey. You gotta get to the net, try and score goals. So I was fortunate enough to be in that spot."
Marcus Johansson cut the deficit 2-1 at 17:02, tipping in a Rossi shot on the power play.
Rossi tied the game 2-2, 32 seconds later at 17:34, after Kaprizov forced a turnover at center ice for a 2-on-1 rush and passed to Rossi for the one-timer.
Eklund put San Jose on top 3-2 at 11:15 of the second period after Philipp Kurashev stripped Kaprizov of the puck and found Eklund alone in the low slot for the put away.
Ryan Reaves increased the lead 4-2, 19 seconds later at 11:34, with a deflection of a Barclay Goodrow shot.
Hartman brought it to 4-3 on the power play at 4:28 of the third period with a quick wrist shot in the slot. He left he game briefly after taking a hit from Sharks defenseman Dmitry Orlov but later returned to the game.
Tyler Toffoli responded to make it 5-3 at 7:52 with a Sharks power-play goal. Celebrini backhanded a pass to Toffoli in the slot for the finish.
Zeev Buium made it 5-4 at 8:28 with a high wrist shot through traffic that deflected in.
"I mean, if you want to try to take something positive out of it, we battled back multiple times from being down by two,” Hartman said. “Obviously, we got to clean it up. Giving up goals and quick ones after they get one. The next four shifts after a goal for a goal against are some of the most important shifts in the game. You either keep momentum or you kind of start losing momentum. Whether we score or they score, we have to make sure everyone's next shift is their best shift of the night."
NOTES: Celebrini (one goal, two assists) recorded his sixth-career three-point game, already the most by a Sharks teenager and now the eighth-most among active players before age 20. The active players ahead of him are: Sidney Crosby (26), Connor McDavid (10), Patrick Kane (10), Connor Bedard (9), Patrik Laine (9), Jeff Skinner (8) and Steven Stamkos (7). … Wild forward Marcus Foligno missed the game with an upper-body injury. No timeline has been given on a return. … Kaprizov recorded his 400th career point (190 goals, 210 assists in 329 games) and became the fastest player in Wild history to reach the milestone. Marian Gaborik (472 games) held the previous mark.