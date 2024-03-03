Sharks at Wild

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
SHARKS (15-38-6) at WILD (28-27-6)

7 p.m. ET; BSWI, BSN, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Anthony Duclair -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Filip Zadina -- William Eklund -- Luke Kunin

Justin Bailey -- Nico Sturm -- Mike Hoffman

Ryan Carpenter -- Givani Smith

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Mario Ferraro

Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta

Nikita Okhotiuk -- Kyle Burroughs

Calen Addison

Kaapo Kahkonen

Magnus Chrona

Scratched: Kevin Labanc

Injured: Alexander Barabanov (lower body), Matt Benning (hip), Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Logan Couture (groin), Ty Emberson (laceration), Tomas Hertl (lower body), (upper body)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello

Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar -- Ryan Hartman

Mason Shaw -- Jake Lucchini -- Vinni Lettieri

Jacob Middleton -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Declan Chisholm

Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Alex Goligoski, Dakota Mermis

Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower body), Pat Maroon (back), Jared Spurgeon (hip), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate with each playing the second of a back-to-back; San Jose lost 3-2 in a shootout at the Dallas Stars, and Minnesota lost 3-1 at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. … It would be Kahkonen’s first start against the Wild, who drafted him in the fourth round (No. 109) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. … Johansson is a game-time decision after leaving after the first period with an undisclosed injury Saturday.

