Sharks at Wild

SHARKS (15-38-6) at WILD (28-27-6)
7 p.m. ET; BSWI, BSN, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Anthony Duclair -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund
Filip Zadina -- William Eklund -- Luke Kunin
Justin Bailey -- Nico Sturm -- Mike Hoffman
Ryan Carpenter -- Givani Smith
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Mario Ferraro
Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta
Nikita Okhotiuk -- Kyle Burroughs
Calen Addison
Kaapo Kahkonen
Magnus Chrona
Scratched: Kevin Labanc
Injured: Alexander Barabanov (lower body), Matt Benning (hip), Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Logan Couture (groin), Ty Emberson (laceration), Tomas Hertl (lower body), (upper body)
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Marcus Johansson -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello
Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar -- Ryan Hartman
Mason Shaw -- Jake Lucchini -- Vinni Lettieri
Jacob Middleton -- Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin -- Declan Chisholm
Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Alex Goligoski, Dakota Mermis
Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower body), Pat Maroon (back), Jared Spurgeon (hip), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate with each playing the second of a back-to-back; San Jose lost 3-2 in a shootout at the Dallas Stars, and Minnesota lost 3-1 at the St. Louis Blues on Saturday. … It would be Kahkonen’s first start against the Wild, who drafted him in the fourth round (No. 109) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. … Johansson is a game-time decision after leaving after the first period with an undisclosed injury Saturday.