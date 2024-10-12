Celebrini week to week for Sharks with lower-body injury

Macklin Celebrini is out week to week for the San Jose Sharks because of a lower-body injury.

The No. 1 pick in the 2024 Draft, Celebrini had a goal and an assist in 17:35 of ice time in his NHL debut, centering the top line in a 5-4 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. He did not practice Friday and was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

"[He's] week to week. That's really all I've got," Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "I can't put a timeline on it, to be honest with you. I think week to week is right around where we're thinking. We'll just see how it progresses through his rehab here the next couple [of] days."

Celebrini, who turned 18 in June, was the youngest player in men's college hockey last season, when he also became the youngest to win the Hobey Baker Award, presented annually to the top NCAA men's hockey player. He was second among NCAA players with 32 goals and third with 64 points in 38 games for Boston University.

Celebrini also left practice during training camp Sept. 25 with a lower-body injury and left a preseason game against the Utah Hockey Club on Oct. 1 with the same injury.

"Everyone goes through bumps and bruises throughout training camp," Warsofsky said. "I'd say we kind of realized something was more in-depth after that [first] game. It's a good learning moment for him. Life's unfair at times. Mentally, he's good. He was in here today working. It's the game of hockey, right? There's going to be injuries. Sure, it won't be his last injury, and we've got to continue to move forward."

Forward Klim Kostin, who was a scratch in the season opener, will take Celebrini's spot in the lineup when the Sharks host the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; Victory+, NBCSCA, KCOP-13).

"I mean, it [stinks]," forward Will Smith said. "Obviously, you never want that to happen, but it's part of the game, and hopefully, he's back soon. ... I see him every morning, and he's in a good spirit. Obviously, he's bummed missing the game, but he's going to be back soon."

Mikael Granlund is likely to move up to the top line with William Eklund and Tyler Toffoli.

"I spoke to [Celerbini] a little, but it is what it is," Toffoli said. "As a group here, we [have to] support him. At the end of the day, we have to come to the rink, and we have a job to do, and we got to be ready to go tonight. He's already one of the best players on our team, if not the best. He's going to be missed. and unfortunately, I've been on teams where we've lost one of our best players, for long periods of time, and it just gives other guys an opportunity to step up."

On Tuesday, the Sharks will begin a three-game road trip at the Dallas Stars that also includes games against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday and the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.

"Obviously, he's a great player," Eklund said. "We're going to miss him out there, but I think the most important [thing is] for him to get back and be fully healthy. I think it's tough for him. He wants to be out there. He wants to compete with us guys. So we're going try to play for him today."

