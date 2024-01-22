Sharks at Kings

SHARKS (11-31-4) at KINGS (22-13-8)
10:30 p.m. ET; BSW, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Filip Zadina -- Tomas Hertl -- Fabian Zetterlund
Alexander Barabanov -- Logan Couture -- Anthony Duclair
Luke Kunin -- Nico Sturm -- William Eklund
Justin Bailey -- Ryan Carpenter -- Mike Hoffman
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Mario Ferraro
Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta
Nikita Okhotiuk -- Kyle Burroughs
Kaapo Kahkonen
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Calen Addison, Scott Sabourin, Kevin Labanc
Injured: Matt Benning (hip), Givani Smith (lower body), Jacob MacDonald (lower body), Ty Emberson (undisclosed), Mikael Granlund (undisclosed)
Kings projected lineup
Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala
Alex Laferriere -- Quinton Byfield -- Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Carl Grundstrom -- Trevor Lewis -- Samuel Fagemo
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
David Rittich
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev, Brandt Clarke
Injured: Blake Lizotte (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Status report
Duclair worked on the second line with Couture and Barbanov during the morning skate. ... Rittich will make his third straight start. He made 22 saves in a 2-1 win against the New York Rangers on Saturday.