Sharks at Kings

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SHARKS (11-31-4) at KINGS (22-13-8)

10:30 p.m. ET; BSW, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Filip Zadina -- Tomas Hertl -- Fabian Zetterlund

Alexander Barabanov -- Logan Couture -- Anthony Duclair

Luke Kunin -- Nico Sturm -- William Eklund

Justin Bailey -- Ryan Carpenter -- Mike Hoffman

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Mario Ferraro

Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta

Nikita Okhotiuk -- Kyle Burroughs

Kaapo Kahkonen

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Calen Addison, Scott Sabourin, Kevin Labanc

Injured: Matt Benning (hip), Givani Smith (lower body), Jacob MacDonald (lower body), Ty Emberson (undisclosed), Mikael Granlund (undisclosed)

Kings projected lineup

Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala
     
Alex Laferriere -- Quinton Byfield -- Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Carl Grundstrom -- Trevor Lewis -- Samuel Fagemo

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

David Rittich

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Arthur Kaliyev, Brandt Clarke

Injured: Blake Lizotte (lower body), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Status report

Duclair worked on the second line with Couture and Barbanov during the morning skate. ... Rittich will make his third straight start. He made 22 saves in a 2-1 win against the New York Rangers on Saturday.

