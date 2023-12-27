Sharks at Kings

SHARKS (9-22-3) at KINGS (19-7-4)
10 p.m. ET; BSW, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Filip Zadina
Anthony Duclair -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund
Mike Hoffman -- Luke Kunin -- Alexander Barabanov
Kevin Labanc -- Jack Studnicka -- Justin Bailey
Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs
Nikita Okhotiuk -- Jan Rutta
Calen Addison -- Henry Thrun
Kaapo Kahkonen
Magnus Chrona
Scratched: Marc-Edouard Vlasic
Injured: Mackenzie Blackwood (illness), Jacob MacDonald (lower body) Givani Smith (lower body), Logan Couture (lower body), Ty Emberson (lower body), Matt Benning (lower body), Nico Sturm (upper body), Ryan Carpenter (undisclosed)
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala
Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Arthur Kaliyev
Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
David Rittich
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Tobias Bjornfot, Jaret-Anderson Dolan
Injured: Pheonix Copley (undisclosed), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Status report
With Blackwood not feeling well, Chrona was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League to back up Kahkonen. … Barabanov will return after missing two games because of illness. … Addison could return after missing three games because of a lower-body injury. … MacDonald, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. He was injured in a 7-4 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. … Gavrikov will return after missing five games because of a lower-body injury. … Rittich will make his second start of the season; he made 15 saves in a 4-1 win at the Sharks on Dec. 19.