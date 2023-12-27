Sharks at Kings

SHARKS (9-22-3) at KINGS (19-7-4) 

10 p.m. ET; BSW, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Filip Zadina

Anthony Duclair -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Mike Hoffman -- Luke Kunin -- Alexander Barabanov 

Kevin Labanc -- Jack Studnicka -- Justin Bailey

Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs

Nikita Okhotiuk -- Jan Rutta

Calen Addison -- Henry Thrun

Kaapo Kahkonen

Magnus Chrona

Scratched: Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Injured: Mackenzie Blackwood (illness), Jacob MacDonald (lower body) Givani Smith (lower body), Logan Couture (lower body), Ty Emberson (lower body), Matt Benning (lower body), Nico Sturm (upper body), Ryan Carpenter (undisclosed)

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe   

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala         

Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Arthur Kaliyev     

Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis   

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty       

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy 

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence  

David Rittich

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Tobias Bjornfot, Jaret-Anderson Dolan   

Injured: Pheonix Copley (undisclosed), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Status report

With Blackwood not feeling well, Chrona was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League to back up Kahkonen. … Barabanov will return after missing two games because of illness. … Addison could return after missing three games because of a lower-body injury. … MacDonald, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. He was injured in a 7-4 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. … Gavrikov will return after missing five games because of a lower-body injury. … Rittich will make his second start of the season; he made 15 saves in a 4-1 win at the Sharks on Dec. 19.

