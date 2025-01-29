Sharks have ‘played a little better than our record,’ GM says

SAN JOSE -- The San Jose Sharks are last in the NHL standings (15-32-6), but general manager Mike Grier doesn’t believe it’s indicative of their play.

"You don't know how it's going to go; at the end of the day, I figured we'd probably be [eighth in the Western Conference] or so,” Grier said Tuesday. “But it kind of is what it is, so I wouldn't say I'm surprised by it. It's just a situation where it's a tough league, and like I said, I think we've played a little bit better than our record is.

"Going into this year, I think we thought this was still going to be an important draft for us, as far as getting trying to add another really good player to our group. Wherever that pick may fall, it's a good opportunity to do that."

At the forefront of the Sharks’ rebuild is Macklin Celebrini, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. The 18-year-old center is having a Calder Trophy-type season; he leads all rookies in goals (16) and is second in points (36) in 41 games. Celebrini missed 12 games because of a lower-body injury sustained in his debut on Oct. 10.

"He's probably been more [than what we expected] if I'm being honest,” Grier said. “Not to put too much pressure on him, but he's had a heck of a first half of his pro career. He's driving play, pushing his teammates, driving practice. The competitiveness is off the charts. For an 18-year-old kid, the way he's done defensively, defending at the puck and winning puck battles and things like that, it's been super impressive to watch. I think people are just impressed with how hard he plays.

“I think that's what probably surprises other teams and players and general managers -- he plays a complete game, and he plays hard every night. That's what comes across when talking with other teams, players, or management."

Celebrini said while he’s been pleased with his development, some wins would make things more enjoyable. San Jose is 5-19-1 in its past 25 games, including a 7-5 loss to the Nashville Predators on Jan. 21 after blowing a four-goal lead.

The Sharks ended a six-game skid with a 2-1 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday and visit the Seattle Kraken on Thursday (10:30 p.m. ET; ESPN).

"I'm happy with [my season so far],” Celebrini said. … I think we're building in the right direction. That's the challenge of the NHL -- it's really hard to win, even when you're up 5-1. No lead is safe."