Draisaitl scores in OT, Oilers rally past Sharks

Ekholm ties it with 18 seconds left in 3rd for Edmonton; Askarov makes career-high 41 saves for San Jose

Sharks at Oilers | Recap

By Gerry Moddejonge
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

EDMONTON -- Leon Draisaitl scored 18 seconds into overtime for the Edmonton Oilers, who rallied for a 3-2 win against the San Jose Sharks at Rogers Place on Saturday.

Connor McDavid skated into the slot and dished it to his right to Draisaitl, who scored with a snap shot that squeezed through the pads of Yaroslav Askarov.

The goal came after Mattias Ekholm tied it 2-2 with 18 seconds left in the third period, beating Askarov with a one-timer from the left circle.

McDavid had three assists to push his point streak to eight games (three goals, 14 assists), and Zach Hyman scored his sixth goal in the past five games for the Oilers (20-11-2), who have won seven of eight. Calvin Pickard made 20 saves.

Luke Kunin and Jan Rutta scored, and Askarov made a career-high 41 saves in his first start since Nov. 25 for the Sharks (11-19-6), who have lost four straight (0-3-1).

Kunin put the Sharks ahead 1-0 at 3:23 of the first period. Alexander Wennberg chased the puck into the right corner and found Kunin in the slot for a one-timer that beat Pickard stick side.

Hyman tied it 1-1 at 7:07 with a snap shot from the left circle off a pass from McDavid, who looped around the left side of the net and sent a cross-slot pass to Hyman.

Rutta responded to put the Sharks ahead 2-1 at 8:21 with his first of the season, beating Pickard with a snap shot in the high slot with Askarov on the bench for an extra attacker during a delayed penalty.

