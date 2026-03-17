Sharks at Oilers projected lineups

SHARKS (32-27-6) at OILERS (33-26-9)
9 p.m. ET; SNW, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Collin Graf -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
Pavol Regenda -- Alexander Wennberg -- Kiefer Sherwood
William Eklund -- Michael Misa -- Tyler Toffoli
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette
Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg
Mario Ferraro -- Nick Leddy
Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais
Alex Nedeljkovic
Laurent Brossoit
Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, Shakir Mukhamadullin, Ryan Reaves
Injured: Yaroslav Askarov (lower body), Igor Chernyshov (concussion), Ty Dellandrea (lower body)
Oilers projected lineup
Matthew Savoie -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Jason Dickinson -- Jack Roslovic
Vasily Podkolzin -- Josh Samanski -- Kasperi Kapanen
Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Trent Frederic
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Connor Murphy
Jake Walman -- Spencer Stastney
Connor Ingram
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: None
Injured: Colton Dach (undisclosed), Leon Draisaitl (lower body), Ty Emberson (undisclosed), Mattias Janmark (shoulder), Curtis Lazar (undisclosed)
Status report
Wennberg will be a game-time decision after missing a 7-4 loss at the Ottawa Senators because of an upper-body injury; if Wennberg plays, he would take the place of Kurashev, a forward. ... Leddy will come in for Mukhamadullin, a defenseman ... The Oilers held an optional morning skate ... Draisaitl is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season; the center left after the first period of a 3-1 win against the Nashville Predators on Sunday, following a check into the boards from Predators forward Ozzy Wiesblatt.