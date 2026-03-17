Sharks at Oilers projected lineups

SHARKS (32-27-6) at OILERS (33-26-9)

9 p.m. ET; SNW, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Collin Graf -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

Pavol Regenda -- Alexander Wennberg -- Kiefer Sherwood

William Eklund -- Michael Misa -- Tyler Toffoli

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette

Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg

Mario Ferraro -- Nick Leddy

Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais

Alex Nedeljkovic

Laurent Brossoit

Scratched: Philipp Kurashev, Shakir Mukhamadullin, Ryan Reaves

Injured: Yaroslav Askarov (lower body), Igor Chernyshov (concussion), Ty Dellandrea (lower body)

Oilers projected lineup

Matthew Savoie -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Jason Dickinson -- Jack Roslovic

Vasily Podkolzin -- Josh Samanski -- Kasperi Kapanen

Max Jones -- Adam Henrique -- Trent Frederic

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Connor Murphy

Jake Walman -- Spencer Stastney

Connor Ingram

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: None

Injured: Colton Dach (undisclosed), Leon Draisaitl (lower body), Ty Emberson (undisclosed), Mattias Janmark (shoulder), Curtis Lazar (undisclosed)

Status report

Wennberg will be a game-time decision after missing a 7-4 loss at the Ottawa Senators because of an upper-body injury; if Wennberg plays, he would take the place of Kurashev, a forward. ... Leddy will come in for Mukhamadullin, a defenseman ... The Oilers held an optional morning skate ... Draisaitl is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season; the center left after the first period of a 3-1 win against the Nashville Predators on Sunday, following a check into the boards from Predators forward Ozzy Wiesblatt.