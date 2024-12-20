Sharks at Oilers projected lineups
Sharks projected lineup
Barclay Goodrow -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund
Nikolai Kovalenko -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli
William Eklund -- Alex Wennberg -- Will Smith
Carl Grundstrom -- Nico Sturm -- Luke Kunin
Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro -- Jan Rutta
Henry Thrun -- Shakir Mukhamadullin
Alexandar Georgiev
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Timothy Liljegren
Injured: Vitek Vanecek (head)
Oilers projected lineup
Leon Draisaitl -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Kasperi Kapanen
Viktor Arvidsson -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown
Jeff Skinner -- Mattias Janmark -- Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Derek Ryan
Injured: None
Status report
The Sharks did not practice Friday. ... Draisaitl likely will move to the wing on a line with McDavid, with Nugent-Hopkins shifting to center on the second line. ... Pickard will start after Skinner started the previous three.