Sharks at Oilers projected lineups

Sharks projected lineup

Barclay Goodrow -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Nikolai Kovalenko -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli

William Eklund -- Alex Wennberg -- Will Smith

Carl Grundstrom -- Nico Sturm -- Luke Kunin

Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro -- Jan Rutta

Henry Thrun -- Shakir Mukhamadullin

Alexandar Georgiev

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Ty Dellandrea, Timothy Liljegren

Injured: Vitek Vanecek (head)

Oilers projected lineup

Leon Draisaitl -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Kasperi Kapanen

Viktor Arvidsson -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown

Jeff Skinner -- Mattias Janmark -- Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Derek Ryan

Injured: None

Status report

The Sharks did not practice Friday. ... Draisaitl likely will move to the wing on a line with McDavid, with Nugent-Hopkins shifting to center on the second line. ... Pickard will start after Skinner started the previous three.