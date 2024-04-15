Sharks at Oilers 

SHARKS (19-52-9) at OILERS (48-25-6)

9:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, SNOL, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Klim Kostin -- Luke Kunin -- Collin Graf

Thomas Bordeleau -- Jack Studnicka -- Givani Smith

Danil Gushkin -- Nico Sturm -- Ryan Carpenter

Mario Ferraro -- Jack Thompson

Henry Thrun -- Kyle Burroughs

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Calen Addison

Devin Cooley

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Justin Bailey, Kevin Labanc, Mike Hoffman, Jan Rutta

Injured: Alexander Barbanov (lower body), Jacob MacDonald (undisclosed), Filip Zadina (lower body)

Oilers projected lineup

Adam Henrique -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Leon Draisaitl -- Warren Foegele

Dylan Holloway -- Ryan McLeod -- Corey Perry

Mattias Janmark -- Sam Carrick -- Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Derek Ryan, Troy Stecher

Injured: Evander Kane (undisclosed)

Status report

Thompson, who was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Sunday, enters for Rutta, a defenseman … Smith replaces Bailey at forward … Gushchin, also recalled Sunday, is in for Labanc, a forward … McDavid returns for the Oilers after missing three games with a lower-body injury. Draisaitl moves back to center the second line … Henrique moves up from the second line to play on McDavid’s wing, and Nugent-Hopkins moves down to play on the second line in place of the injured Kane, a forward. … Skinner will make his second start in a row, ending a trend of Edmonton alternating goalies for the previous eight games.