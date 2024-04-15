Sharks at Oilers 

SHARKS (19-52-9) at OILERS (48-25-6)
9:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, SNOL, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund
Klim Kostin -- Luke Kunin -- Collin Graf
Thomas Bordeleau -- Jack Studnicka -- Givani Smith
Danil Gushkin -- Nico Sturm -- Ryan Carpenter
Mario Ferraro -- Jack Thompson
Henry Thrun -- Kyle Burroughs
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Calen Addison
Devin Cooley
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Justin Bailey, Kevin Labanc, Mike Hoffman, Jan Rutta
Injured: Alexander Barbanov (lower body), Jacob MacDonald (undisclosed), Filip Zadina (lower body)
Oilers projected lineup
Adam Henrique -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Leon Draisaitl -- Warren Foegele
Dylan Holloway -- Ryan McLeod -- Corey Perry
Mattias Janmark -- Sam Carrick -- Connor Brown
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci
Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Derek Ryan, Troy Stecher
Injured: Evander Kane (undisclosed)
Status report
Thompson, who was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Sunday, enters for Rutta, a defenseman … Smith replaces Bailey at forward … Gushchin, also recalled Sunday, is in for Labanc, a forward … McDavid returns for the Oilers after missing three games with a lower-body injury. Draisaitl moves back to center the second line … Henrique moves up from the second line to play on McDavid’s wing, and Nugent-Hopkins moves down to play on the second line in place of the injured Kane, a forward. … Skinner will make his second start in a row, ending a trend of Edmonton alternating goalies for the previous eight games.