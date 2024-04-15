Sharks at Oilers 

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SHARKS (19-52-9) at OILERS (48-25-6)

9:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, SNOL, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Klim Kostin -- Luke Kunin -- Collin Graf

Thomas Bordeleau -- Jack Studnicka -- Givani Smith

Danil Gushkin -- Nico Sturm -- Ryan Carpenter

Mario Ferraro -- Jack Thompson

Henry Thrun -- Kyle Burroughs

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Calen Addison

Devin Cooley

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Justin Bailey, Kevin Labanc, Mike Hoffman, Jan Rutta

Injured: Alexander Barbanov (lower body), Jacob MacDonald (undisclosed), Filip Zadina (lower body)

Oilers projected lineup

Adam Henrique -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Leon Draisaitl -- Warren Foegele

Dylan Holloway -- Ryan McLeod -- Corey Perry

Mattias Janmark -- Sam Carrick -- Connor Brown

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Derek Ryan, Troy Stecher

Injured: Evander Kane (undisclosed)

Status report

Thompson, who was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Sunday, enters for Rutta, a defenseman … Smith replaces Bailey at forward … Gushchin, also recalled Sunday, is in for Labanc, a forward … McDavid returns for the Oilers after missing three games with a lower-body injury. Draisaitl moves back to center the second line …  Henrique moves up from the second line to play on McDavid’s wing, and Nugent-Hopkins moves down to play on the second line in place of the injured Kane, a forward. … Skinner will make his second start in a row, ending a trend of Edmonton alternating goalies for the previous eight games.

Latest News

McDavid to return for Oilers against Sharks

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Flyers holding out hope for 2nd wild card in Eastern Conference

Trophy Tracker: Kucherov leading Art Ross race in final week of season

Capitals ‘excited’ to control playoff destiny despite injuries on defense

NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 15

Rangers view chance at division title, Presidents' Trophy as 'best way' to end season

NHL Buzz: Copp game-time decision for Red Wings against Canadiens

Matthews leads 3 Stars of the Week

NHL Fantasy on Ice podcast

Connor Bedard Watch: Forward wraps up 1st season against Golden Knights, Kings

Playoffs Buzz: Rangers can secure Presidents’ Trophy against Senators

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 15

Varlamov sparks Islanders' playoff push after reunion with Roy

Kadri scores twice in 3rd, Flames rally past Coyotes

16 games to be nationally televised this week

Color of Hockey: Puerto Rico, Jamaica, Lebanon raising profile in game

Trophy Tracker: Tocchet of Canucks choice to win Adams as coach of year