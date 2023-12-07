Sharks at Red Wings

SHARKS (7-17-2) at RED WINGS (14-7-3)
7 p.m. ET; BSDET, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Fabian Zetterlund -- Mikael Granlund -- Anthony Duclair
William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Alexander Barabanov
Justin Bailey -- Nico Sturm -- Kevin Labanc
Mike Hoffman -- Jacob MacDonald -- Filip Zadina
Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Calen Addison
Nikita Okhotyuk -- Jan Rutta
Kaapo Kahkonen
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Matt Benning, Givani Smith
Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Ty Emberson (lower body), Oskar Lindblom (lower body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Joe Veleno -- Patrick Kane
Robby Fabbri -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- David Perron
Klim Kostin -- Daniel Sprong -- Christian Fischer
Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Justin Holl -- Shayne Gostisbehere
Ville Husso
Alex Lyon
Scratched: James Reimer, Olli Maatta
Injured: J.T. Compher (undisclosed)
Status report
Couture has begun limited skating activities but there is no timetable for when the forward might play this season. … Kane will make his Red Wings debut after recovering from resurfacing surgery on his right hip June 1. He signed a one-year contract with Detroit on Nov. 28.