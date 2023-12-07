Sharks at Red Wings

SHARKS (7-17-2) at RED WINGS (14-7-3)

7 p.m. ET; BSDET, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Fabian Zetterlund -- Mikael Granlund -- Anthony Duclair

William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Alexander Barabanov

Justin Bailey -- Nico Sturm -- Kevin Labanc

Mike Hoffman -- Jacob MacDonald -- Filip Zadina

Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Calen Addison

Nikita Okhotyuk -- Jan Rutta

Kaapo Kahkonen

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Matt Benning, Givani Smith

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Ty Emberson (lower body), Oskar Lindblom (lower body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Joe Veleno -- Patrick Kane

Robby Fabbri -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- David Perron

Klim Kostin -- Daniel Sprong -- Christian Fischer

Jake Walman -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Justin Holl -- Shayne Gostisbehere

Ville Husso

Alex Lyon

Scratched: James Reimer, Olli Maatta

Injured: J.T. Compher (undisclosed)

Status report

Couture has begun limited skating activities but there is no timetable for when the forward might play this season. … Kane will make his Red Wings debut after recovering from resurfacing surgery on his right hip June 1. He signed a one-year contract with Detroit on Nov. 28.