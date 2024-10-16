Stars edge Sharks in shootout to remain undefeated

Hintz, Duchene score for Dallas, which moves to 4-0-0; San Jose still searching for 1st win

Sharks at Stars | Recap

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS -- Matt Duchene and Roope Hintz each scored, and the Dallas Stars remained undefeated with a 3-2 shootout win against the San Jose Sharks at American Airlines Center on Tuesday.

Duchene, Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnston scored in the shootout for Dallas.

Jake Oettinger made 25 saves for the Stars (4-0-0), who are one of four teams in the NHL yet to lose this season (Calgary Flames, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Winnipeg Jets).

Tyler Toffoli and Ty Dellandrea each scored, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 36 saves for the Sharks (0-1-2).

Toffoli gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead at 6:24 of the second period on a snap shot from the right face-off dot. He picked off Robertson’s pass from inside the defensive blue line to force a turnover and start an odd-man rush the other way.

Duchene tied it 1-1 at 12:03 when Mason Marchment found him driving to the net in the slot.

Dellandrea gave the Sharks a 2-1 lead at 15:12 off a rebound at the top of the crease. It was his first goal against his former team after he was traded from the Stars to the Sharks on Jun. 19.

Hintz tied it 2-2 at 17:12 on a one-timer from just inside the left face-off circle.

Latest News

Broda benched by Maple Leafs for being overweight in 1949

Jarry motivated to be No. 1 goalie for Penguins

Coronato, Flames defeat Blackhawks to improve to 4-0-0

Point, Hagel each has goal, assist in Lightning win against Canucks

Blue Jackets honor Johnny, Matthew Gaudreau before home opener

Ovechkin gets 700th NHL assist, Capitals hand Golden Knights 1st loss

Kochetkov makes 23 saves in season debut, Hurricanes hold off Devils

Kraken score 4 in 3rd, pull away from Predators

Gustavsson scores Wild’s 1st goalie goal against Blues 

Gustavsson scores goalie goal for Wild in win against Blues 

NHL Buzz: Nylander status uncertain for Maple Leafs vs. Kings

Gustavsson latest NHL goalie with a goal

Reinhart has 3 points, Panthers hold off Blue Jackets

Monahan points to Gaudreau’s banner after scoring goal in Blue Jackets home opener

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

Matthew Tkachuk posts heartfelt message about Gaudreau before Blue Jackets home opener