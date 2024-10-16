Stars edge Sharks in shootout to remain undefeated

Duchene, Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnston scored in the shootout for Dallas.

Jake Oettinger made 25 saves for the Stars (4-0-0), who are one of four teams in the NHL yet to lose this season (Calgary Flames, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Winnipeg Jets).

Tyler Toffoli and Ty Dellandrea each scored, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 36 saves for the Sharks (0-1-2).

Toffoli gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead at 6:24 of the second period on a snap shot from the right face-off dot. He picked off Robertson’s pass from inside the defensive blue line to force a turnover and start an odd-man rush the other way.

Duchene tied it 1-1 at 12:03 when Mason Marchment found him driving to the net in the slot.

Dellandrea gave the Sharks a 2-1 lead at 15:12 off a rebound at the top of the crease. It was his first goal against his former team after he was traded from the Stars to the Sharks on Jun. 19.

Hintz tied it 2-2 at 17:12 on a one-timer from just inside the left face-off circle.