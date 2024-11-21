Robertson has goal, 2 assists, Stars hold off Sharks

Wyatt Johnston and Roope Hintz each had a goal and an assist for the Stars (12-6-0), who have four wins in their past five games (4-1-0). Jake Oettinger made 21 saves.

Mikael Granlund had a goal and an assist, and Jake Walman also scored for the Sharks (6-11-4), who have lost four of five (1-2-2). Mackenzie Blackwood made 26 saves.

Robertson gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 15:33 of the first period, scoring off a spin move at the top of the left face-off circle for his first goal in 10 games.

Granlund scored short-handed to tie it 1-1 at 18:44 on a shot over Oettinger’s glove.

Johnston put the Stars back ahead 2-1 just 56 seconds into the second period on a wrist shot from the bottom of the left circle.

Jamie Benn made it 3-1 at 10:56 on a shot that went between Blackwood’s arm and the goal post.

Walman cut it to 3-2 at 13:25 of the third period with a snap shot from the top of the right circle.

Hintz scored an empty-net goal to extend it to 4-2 at 18:33, and Evgenii Dadonov also scored into an empty net at 19:06 for the 5-2 final.

Stars defenseman Nils Lundkvist sustained a lower-body injury at 5:02 of the second period and did not return.