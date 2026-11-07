Sharks at Stars projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SHARKS (7-10-1) at STARS (9-5-2)

8 p.m. ET; Prime Video, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Michael Misa -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

Mason Marchment -- Collin Graf -- Kiefer Sherwood

Ivan Stenberg -- Ty Dellandrea -- Tyler Toffoli

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette

Darnell Nurse -- Michael Kesselring

Sam Dickinson -- Jacob Trouba

Dmitry Orlov -- Eric Pohlkamp

Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Nolan Allan, Filip Bystedt

Injured: Alexander Wennberg (upper body), Igor Chernyshov (upper body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Arttu Hyry

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen

Sam Steel -- Justin Hryckowian -- Tyler Seguin

Joel Kiviranta -- Radek Faksa -- David Perron

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Lian Bichsel -- Esa Lindell

Trey Taylor -- Tyler Myers

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Colin Blackwell 

Injured: Kyle Capobianco (lower body), Miro Heiskanen (upper body), Oskar Back (finger), Matt Duchene (lower body)

Status report

The Sharks did not hold a morning skate on Saturday following their 4-1 loss in Minnesota on Friday. …Steel returns to the lineup after missing one game for personal reasons. … Heiskanen will miss his second consecutive game.

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