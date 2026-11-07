Sharks at Stars projected lineups

SHARKS (7-10-1) at STARS (9-5-2)
8 p.m. ET; Prime Video, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Michael Misa -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
Mason Marchment -- Collin Graf -- Kiefer Sherwood
Ivan Stenberg -- Ty Dellandrea -- Tyler Toffoli
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette
Darnell Nurse -- Michael Kesselring
Sam Dickinson -- Jacob Trouba
Dmitry Orlov -- Eric Pohlkamp
Alex Nedeljkovic
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Nolan Allan, Filip Bystedt
Injured: Alexander Wennberg (upper body), Igor Chernyshov (upper body)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Arttu Hyry
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mikko Rantanen
Sam Steel -- Justin Hryckowian -- Tyler Seguin
Joel Kiviranta -- Radek Faksa -- David Perron
Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist
Lian Bichsel -- Esa Lindell
Trey Taylor -- Tyler Myers
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Colin Blackwell
Injured: Kyle Capobianco (lower body), Miro Heiskanen (upper body), Oskar Back (finger), Matt Duchene (lower body)
Status report
The Sharks did not hold a morning skate on Saturday following their 4-1 loss in Minnesota on Friday. …Steel returns to the lineup after missing one game for personal reasons. … Heiskanen will miss his second consecutive game.