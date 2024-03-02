Sharks at Stars

SHARKS (15-38-5) at STARS (36-17-9)

8 p.m. ET; BSSW, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Anthony Duclair -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Luke Kunin -- William Eklund -- Filip Zadina

Justin Bailey -- Nico Sturm -- Mike Hoffman

Givani Smith -- Ryan Carpenter -- Kevin Labanc

Mario Ferraro -- Jan Rutta

Kyle Burroughs -- Henry Thrun

Nikita Okhotiuk -- Calen Addison

Magnus Chrona

Kaapo Kahkonen

Scratched: None

Injured: Alexander Barabanov (lower body), Matt Benning (hip), Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Logan Couture (groin), Ty Emberson (laceration), Tomas Hertl (lower body), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Sam Steel

Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven

Ty Dellandrea -- Radek Faksa -- Craig Smith

Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen

Ryan Suter -- Esa Lindell

Jani Hakanpaa -- Nils Lundkvist

Jake Oettinger

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Joel Hanley, Chris Tanev

Injured: Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture), Tyler Seguin (lower body)

Status report

Emberson, a defenseman, is week to week after being injured in a 6-4 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. ... Barabanov, a forward, is day to day and did not travel with the team. ... Chrona will make his second start this season and first since allowing four goals on 12 shots in the first period of a 5-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 28. ... Blackwood, a goalie, was placed on injured reserve after leaving in the first period of a 7-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. ... Tanev, a defenseman acquired by the Stars in a trade with the Calgary Flames on Wednesday, will not play; his work visa is not yet sorted. … Stankoven was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League on Saturday.