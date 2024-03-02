Sharks at Stars

SHARKS (15-38-5) at STARS (36-17-9)
8 p.m. ET; BSSW, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Anthony Duclair -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund
Luke Kunin -- William Eklund -- Filip Zadina
Justin Bailey -- Nico Sturm -- Mike Hoffman
Givani Smith -- Ryan Carpenter -- Kevin Labanc
Mario Ferraro -- Jan Rutta
Kyle Burroughs -- Henry Thrun
Nikita Okhotiuk -- Calen Addison
Magnus Chrona
Kaapo Kahkonen
Scratched: None
Injured: Alexander Barabanov (lower body), Matt Benning (hip), Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Logan Couture (groin), Ty Emberson (laceration), Tomas Hertl (lower body), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Joe Pavelski
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Sam Steel
Jamie Benn -- Wyatt Johnston -- Logan Stankoven
Ty Dellandrea -- Radek Faksa -- Craig Smith
Thomas Harley -- Miro Heiskanen
Ryan Suter -- Esa Lindell
Jani Hakanpaa -- Nils Lundkvist
Jake Oettinger
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Joel Hanley, Chris Tanev
Injured: Evgenii Dadonov (lower-body fracture), Tyler Seguin (lower body)
Status report
Emberson, a defenseman, is week to week after being injured in a 6-4 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday. ... Barabanov, a forward, is day to day and did not travel with the team. ... Chrona will make his second start this season and first since allowing four goals on 12 shots in the first period of a 5-0 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 28. ... Blackwood, a goalie, was placed on injured reserve after leaving in the first period of a 7-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. ... Tanev, a defenseman acquired by the Stars in a trade with the Calgary Flames on Wednesday, will not play; his work visa is not yet sorted. … Stankoven was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League on Saturday.