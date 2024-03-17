Nylander, Gaudreau lift Blue Jackets past Sharks to end 3-game skid

Nylander has eight goals in 11 games for Columbus since being acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Feb. 22.

Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and two assists, and Boone Jenner had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets (23-33-11), who had lost four of their past five. Daniil Tarasov made 39 saves.

Fabian Zetterlund and Henry Thrun scored, and Magnus Chrona made 16 saves for the Sharks (16-43-7), who have lost three straight and 12 of 13 (1-10-2).

Jenner gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 17:41 of the first period. He skated down the slot to take a pass from Gaudreau before slipping a backhander under the left pad of Chrona.

Nylander extended it to 2-0 49 seconds into the second period with a snap shot from the right circle off a stretch pass by Ivan Provorov to become the first player to score seven goals in his first 11 games for the Blue Jackets.

Zetterlund cut it to 2-1 at 11:48 off a rebound after Mario Ferraro’s shot deflected off the stick of Provorov to Zetterlund at the crease.

Gaudreau pushed it to 3-1 at 15:03. Nylander’s shot from between the circles went wide right of the net, but Gaudreau was there to stop the puck and stuff it in.

Thrun made it 3-2 at 11:32 of the third period with a wrist shot from between the circles to end an 18-game goal drought.

Nylander scored into an empty net at 18:55 for the 4-2 final.