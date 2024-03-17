Nylander, Gaudreau lift Blue Jackets past Sharks to end 3-game skid

Each has 3 points, Tarasov makes 39 saves for Columbus

Recap: San Jose Sharks @ Columbus Blue Jackets 3.16.24

By Craig Merz
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

COLUMBUS -- Alex Nylander scored twice and had an assist, and the Columbus Blue Jackets ended a three-game skid with a 4-2 win against the San Jose Sharks at Nationwide Arena on Saturday.

Nylander has eight goals in 11 games for Columbus since being acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Feb. 22.

Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and two assists, and Boone Jenner had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets (23-33-11), who had lost four of their past five. Daniil Tarasov made 39 saves.

Fabian Zetterlund and Henry Thrun scored, and Magnus Chrona made 16 saves for the Sharks (16-43-7), who have lost three straight and 12 of 13 (1-10-2).

Jenner gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 17:41 of the first period. He skated down the slot to take a pass from Gaudreau before slipping a backhander under the left pad of Chrona.

Nylander extended it to 2-0 49 seconds into the second period with a snap shot from the right circle off a stretch pass by Ivan Provorov to become the first player to score seven goals in his first 11 games for the Blue Jackets.

Zetterlund cut it to 2-1 at 11:48 off a rebound after Mario Ferraro’s shot deflected off the stick of Provorov to Zetterlund at the crease.

Gaudreau pushed it to 3-1 at 15:03. Nylander’s shot from between the circles went wide right of the net, but Gaudreau was there to stop the puck and stuff it in.

Thrun made it 3-2 at 11:32 of the third period with a wrist shot from between the circles to end an 18-game goal drought.

Nylander scored into an empty net at 18:55 for the 4-2 final.

Latest News

Coyle scores twice, Bruins hold off Flyers

Backlund scores twice, Flames defeat Canadiens

Stars unveil Modano statue during special ceremony

Coyotes score 3 in 1st period, defeat slumping Devils

Stamkos, Lightning start fast, hold off Panthers

NHL Buzz: Jarnkrok week to week for Maple Leafs with hand injury

Bruins honor van Riemsdyk for 1,000th NHL game in front of family, friends

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Panarin has 5 points, powers Rangers past Penguins

Canadiens coach St. Louis to be away from team indefinitely due to family reasons

Red Wings end 7-game skid, cool off Sabres

Tkachuk completes hat trick in OT, Senators recover to defeat Islanders

Oshie of Capitals closing in on 'a hard 1,000 games' in NHL

NHL On Tap: Kucherov seeks to extend point streak when Lightning visit Panthers

NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 16

CHL notebook: Younger Xhekaj aiming to join brother with Canadiens

Kings ‘really engaged’ in battle for Western Conference playoff berth

NHL Morning Skate for March 16