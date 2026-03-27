Sharks at Blue Jackets projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SHARKS (32-31-7) at BLUE JACKETS (38-23-11)

5 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NBCSCA+

Sharks projected lineup

Igor Chernyshov -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Collin Graf

Pavol Regenda -- Michael Misa -- Kiefer Sherwood

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette

Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg

Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Mario Ferraro

Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais

Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov

Scratched: Nick Leddy, Philipp Kurashev

Injured: Tyler Toffoli (lower body), Ryan Reaves (upper body), Ty Dellandrea (lower body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko

Danton Heinen -- Sean Monahan -- Conor Garland

Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Isac Lundestrom -- Boone Jenner -- Miles Wood

Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro

Egor Zamula -- Ivan Provorov

Denton Mateychuk -- Erik Gudbranson

Jet Greaves

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: Kent Johnston, Dimitri Voronkov, Jake Christiansen

Injured: Damon Severson (upper body)

Status report

Askarov practiced Friday after sustaining an undisclosed injury during the Sharks' 2-1 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. Askarov left the game at 9:06 of the second period after Blues forward Nathan Walker was shoved into the net by Desharnais. ... Severson is going to be out week to week, Columbus coach Rick Bowness said. The defenseman left a 2-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday with 8:21 remaining in the third period after a check by Montreal forward Zachary Bolduc.

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