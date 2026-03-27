Sharks at Blue Jackets projected lineups

SHARKS (32-31-7) at BLUE JACKETS (38-23-11)
5 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NBCSCA+
Sharks projected lineup
Igor Chernyshov -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Collin Graf
Pavol Regenda -- Michael Misa -- Kiefer Sherwood
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette
Dmitry Orlov -- John Klingberg
Shakir Mukhamadullin -- Mario Ferraro
Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais
Alex Nedeljkovic
Yaroslav Askarov
Scratched: Nick Leddy, Philipp Kurashev
Injured: Tyler Toffoli (lower body), Ryan Reaves (upper body), Ty Dellandrea (lower body)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Mason Marchment -- Adam Fantilli -- Kirill Marchenko
Danton Heinen -- Sean Monahan -- Conor Garland
Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Isac Lundestrom -- Boone Jenner -- Miles Wood
Zach Werenski -- Dante Fabbro
Egor Zamula -- Ivan Provorov
Denton Mateychuk -- Erik Gudbranson
Jet Greaves
Elvis Merzlikins
Scratched: Kent Johnston, Dimitri Voronkov, Jake Christiansen
Injured: Damon Severson (upper body)
Status report
Askarov practiced Friday after sustaining an undisclosed injury during the Sharks' 2-1 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. Askarov left the game at 9:06 of the second period after Blues forward Nathan Walker was shoved into the net by Desharnais. ... Severson is going to be out week to week, Columbus coach Rick Bowness said. The defenseman left a 2-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday with 8:21 remaining in the third period after a check by Montreal forward Zachary Bolduc.