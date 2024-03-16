Sharks at Blue Jackets

SHARKS (16-42-7) at BLUE JACKETS (22-33-11)

7 p.m. ET; BSOH, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Alexander Barabanov -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Filip Zadina -- William Eklund -- Luke Kunin

Thomas Bordeleau -- Nico Sturm -- Klim Kostin

Kevin Labanc -- Ryan Carpenter -- Justin Bailey

Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs

Henry Thrun -- Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Jacob MacDonald -- Calen Addison

Magnus Chrona

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Givani Smith

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Matt Benning (hip), Ty Emberson (laceration), Mike Hoffman (upper body), Jan Rutta (lower body), Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Alex Nylander

Alexandre Texier -- Dmitri Voronkov -- Kirill Marchenko

Mikael Pyyhtia -- Cole Sillinger -- Trey Fix-Wolansky

Mathieu Olivier -- Brendan Gaunce -- Carson Meyer

Ivan Provorov -- Zach Werenski

Jake Christiansen -- Damon Severson

Jake Bean -- Erik Gudbranson

Daniil Tarasov

Elvis Merzlikins

Scratched: None

Injured: Adam Fantilli (calf), Patrik Laine (upper body), Justin Danforth (concussion), Sean Kuraly (lower body), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Adam Boqvist (upper body)

Status report

MacDonald returns after missing a 6-3 loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday because of illness, which forced the Sharks to play with 13 forwards and five defensemen; Smith, a forward, is expected to be scratched. … Chrona will start for the fifth straight game and Cooley is expected to make his NHL debut at the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. …. Christiansen replaces Boqvist, a defenseman injured in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday; Christiansen was recalled on an emegency basis from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on Friday, the fifth player added to the Blue Jackets roster from the AHL since March 8 because of injuries and trades. … Tarasov will start with Merzlikins likely to start against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday.