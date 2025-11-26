Sharks at Avalanche projected lineups 

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SHARKS (11-9-3) at AVALANCHE (16-1-5)

9 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, ALT

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

Philipp Kurashev -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli

Adam Gaudette -- Ty Dellandrea -- Collin Graf

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov -- Timothy Liljegren

Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin

Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Nick Leddy, John Klingberg

Injured: Michael Misa (lower body), Jeff Skinner (lower body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Ross Colton

Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson

Ivan Ivan -- Zakhar Bardakov -- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Ilya Solovyov

Injured: Gavin Brindley (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Valeri Nichushkin (lower body)

Status report

Toffoli is dealing with an illness and will be a game-time decision; if he can’t play, coach Ryan Warsofsky said the Sharks will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, with Klingberg, a defenseman, entering the lineup. ... Kiviranta will return after missing 17 games with a lower-body injury. … Ivan was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … The Avalanche held an optional morning skate.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Tkachuk skating, still ‘a ways away’ from returning to Panthers

NHL Status Report: Jarry back for Penguins against Sabres

Matthews to return for Maple Leafs against Blue Jackets

Team USA Olympic hockey jerseys unveiled

NHL On Tap: Celebrini plays against MacKinnon when Sharks visit Avalanche

NHL EDGE stats: Sneaky offseason movers in 2025-26

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Schaefer 'has changed our team,' Islanders GM says on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

Top prospects Di Iorio, Edwards talk friendship, playing for Sarnia on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

Knowling makes 42 saves, USA holds off CHL in Game 1 of Prospects Challenge

Benn gets 400th NHL goal, Stars score 8 in win against Oilers

2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge: 4 things learned in Game 1

Mailbag: Penguins struggling after hot start; Blues facing decisions

Foligno Face-Off will help Marcus of Wild, Nick of Blackhawks fight cancer to honor mom

Thanksgiving eve games to watch debated by NHL.com

Trophy Tracker: Quenneville of Ducks in lead for Jack Adams as top coach

NHL organists were household names during Original Six era