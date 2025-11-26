Sharks at Avalanche projected lineups 

SHARKS (11-9-3) at AVALANCHE (16-1-5)
9 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, ALT
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
Philipp Kurashev -- Alexander Wennberg -- Tyler Toffoli
Adam Gaudette -- Ty Dellandrea -- Collin Graf
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov -- Timothy Liljegren
Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin
Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Nick Leddy, John Klingberg
Injured: Michael Misa (lower body), Jeff Skinner (lower body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Gabriel Landeskog -- Brock Nelson -- Ross Colton
Parker Kelly -- Jack Drury -- Victor Olofsson
Ivan Ivan -- Zakhar Bardakov -- Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Josh Manson -- Brent Burns
Samuel Girard -- Sam Malinski
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Ilya Solovyov
Injured: Gavin Brindley (lower body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery), Valeri Nichushkin (lower body)
Status report
Toffoli is dealing with an illness and will be a game-time decision; if he can’t play, coach Ryan Warsofsky said the Sharks will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen, with Klingberg, a defenseman, entering the lineup. ... Kiviranta will return after missing 17 games with a lower-body injury. … Ivan was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. … The Avalanche held an optional morning skate.