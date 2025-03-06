Sharks at Avalanche projected lineups

SHARKS (17-37-9) at AVALANCHE (36-24-2)
9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg-- Tyler Toffoli
Fabian Zetterlund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
Carl Grundstrom -- Barclay Goodrow -- Luke Kunin
Collin Graf -- Ty Dellandrea -- Klim Klostin
Jake Walman -- Timothy Liljegren
Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Jack Thompson
Alexander Georgiev
Georgi Romanov
Scratched: Jimmy Schuldt, Vincent Desharnais
Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Jan Rutta (lower body), Nikolai Kovalenko (upper body), Henry Thrun (upper body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Jonathan Drouin -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Valeri Nichushkin
Joel Kiviranta -- Jack Drury -- Ross Colton
Jimmy Vesey -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O’Connor
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Josh Manson -- Samuel Girard
Ryan Lindgren -- Keaton Middleton
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Miles Wood, Oliver Kylington, Sam Malinski
Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Status report
Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said he wouldn’t comment on the lineup but did confirm Georgiev will start. ... Nico Sturm, a forward, was traded to the Florida Panthers prior to the start of San Jose's morning skate Thursday. … Manson will return after missing seven games with a lower-body injury … Vesey, a forward acquired alongside Lindgren in a trade with the New York Rangers on Saturday, will make his Avalanche debut.