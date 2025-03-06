Sharks at Avalanche projected lineups

SHARKS (17-37-9) at AVALANCHE (36-24-2)

9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg-- Tyler Toffoli

Fabian Zetterlund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

Carl Grundstrom -- Barclay Goodrow -- Luke Kunin

Collin Graf -- Ty Dellandrea -- Klim Klostin

Jake Walman -- Timothy Liljegren

Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Jack Thompson

Alexander Georgiev

Georgi Romanov

Scratched: Jimmy Schuldt, Vincent Desharnais

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Jan Rutta (lower body), Nikolai Kovalenko (upper body), Henry Thrun (upper body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Jonathan Drouin -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Valeri Nichushkin

Joel Kiviranta -- Jack Drury -- Ross Colton

Jimmy Vesey -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Samuel Girard

Ryan Lindgren -- Keaton Middleton

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Miles Wood, Oliver Kylington, Sam Malinski

Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Status report

Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said he wouldn’t comment on the lineup but did confirm Georgiev will start. ... Nico Sturm, a forward, was traded to the Florida Panthers prior to the start of San Jose's morning skate Thursday. … Manson will return after missing seven games with a lower-body injury … Vesey, a forward acquired alongside Lindgren in a trade with the New York Rangers on Saturday, will make his Avalanche debut.

