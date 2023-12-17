Sharks at Avalanche

SHARKS (9-18-3) at AVALANCHE (18-10-2)
8 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, ALT, SN
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Alexander Barabanov
Anthony Duclair -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund
Jack Studnicka -- Luke Kunin -- Mike Hoffman
Justin Bailey -- Filip Zadina -- Kevin Labanc
Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs
Nikita Okhotyuk -- Jan Rutta
Henry Thrun -- Calen Addison
Mackenzie Blackwood
Kaapo Kahkonen
Scratched: Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Givani Smith, Jacob MacDonald
Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Ty Emberson (lower body), Oskar Lindblom (lower body), Matt Benning (lower body), Nico Sturm (upper body), Ryan Carpenter (undisclosed)
Avalanche projected lineup
Valeri Nichushkin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen
Jonathan Drouin -- Ryan Johansen -- Ben Meyers
Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O’Connor
Andrew Cogliano -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews -- Josh Manson
Bowen Byram -- Sam Malinksi
Caleb Jones -- Jack Johnson
Alexandar Georgiev
Ivan Prosvetov
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid,
Injured: Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Cale Makar (lower body)
Status report
Sharks coach David Quinn said Studnicka, acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, will make his San Jose debut. … Quinn also said he was waiting on injury updates before deciding whether Vlasic would draw back into the lineup. The defenseman missed the past three games for personal reasons. … Sturm is week to week with an upper-body injury sustained in a 2-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. The forward be reevaluated in a week. … The Avalanche didn’t hold a morning skate after a 6-2 loss at Winnipeg on Saturday. … Makar, a defenseman, was a late scratch Saturday due to a lingering injury.