Sharks at Avalanche

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
SHARKS (9-18-3) at AVALANCHE (18-10-2)

8 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, ALT, SN

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Alexander Barabanov

Anthony Duclair -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Jack Studnicka -- Luke Kunin -- Mike Hoffman

Justin Bailey -- Filip Zadina -- Kevin Labanc

Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs

Nikita Okhotyuk -- Jan Rutta

Henry Thrun -- Calen Addison

Mackenzie Blackwood 

Kaapo Kahkonen

Scratched: Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Givani Smith, Jacob MacDonald

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Ty Emberson (lower body), Oskar Lindblom (lower body), Matt Benning (lower body), Nico Sturm (upper body), Ryan Carpenter (undisclosed)

Avalanche projected lineup

Valeri Nichushkin -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen

Jonathan Drouin -- Ryan Johansen -- Ben Meyers

Miles Wood -- Ross Colton -- Logan O’Connor

Andrew Cogliano -- Fredrik Olofsson -- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Josh Manson

Bowen Byram -- Sam Malinksi

Caleb Jones -- Jack Johnson

Alexandar Georgiev 

Ivan Prosvetov

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid,

Injured: Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Cale Makar (lower body)

Status report

Sharks coach David Quinn said Studnicka, acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, will make his San Jose debut. … Quinn also said he was waiting on injury updates before deciding whether Vlasic would draw back into the lineup. The defenseman missed the past three games for personal reasons. … Sturm is week to week with an upper-body injury sustained in a 2-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday. The forward be reevaluated in a week. … The Avalanche didn’t hold a morning skate after a 6-2 loss at Winnipeg on Saturday. … Makar, a defenseman, was a late scratch Saturday due to a lingering injury.

