Sharks at Blackhawks projected lineups

SHARKS (27-22-4) at BLACKHAWKS (21-25-9)
8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Will Smith -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli
William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Collin Graf
Pavol Regenda -- Michael Misa – Philipp Kurashev
Barclay Goodrow -- Adam Gaudette -- Ryan Reaves
Dmitry Orlov – Timothy Liljegren
Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin
Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: John Klingberg, Zack Ostapchuk, Jeff Skinner
Injured: Ty Dellandrea (lower body), Kiefer Sherwood (undisclosed)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Frank Nazar -- Connor Bedard -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Teuvo Teravainen -- Ryan Greene -- Andre Burakovsky
Ryan Donato -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev
Landon Slaggert -- Oliver Moore -- Colton Dach
Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier
Wyatt Kaiser – Sam Rinzel
Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Artyom Levshunov
Injured: Nick Foligno (undisclosed)
Status report
Liljegren and Regenda will play after being scratched for a 3-2 loss at the Calgary Flames on Saturday; Klingberg, a defeneseman, and Ostapchuk, a forward, will come out of the lineup. … Foligno took part in the morning skate, but the Blackhawks captain will miss his second straight game. … Levshunov, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game as part of a “reset” for the rookie.