Sharks at Blackhawks projected lineups

SHARKS (27-22-4) at BLACKHAWKS (21-25-9)

8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Will Smith -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Collin Graf

Pavol Regenda -- Michael Misa – Philipp Kurashev

Barclay Goodrow -- Adam Gaudette -- Ryan Reaves

Dmitry Orlov – Timothy Liljegren

Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin

Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: John Klingberg, Zack Ostapchuk, Jeff Skinner

Injured: Ty Dellandrea (lower body), Kiefer Sherwood (undisclosed)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Frank Nazar -- Connor Bedard -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Teuvo Teravainen -- Ryan Greene -- Andre Burakovsky

Ryan Donato -- Jason Dickinson -- Ilya Mikheyev

Landon Slaggert -- Oliver Moore -- Colton Dach

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Wyatt Kaiser – Sam Rinzel

Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Sam Lafferty, Artyom Levshunov

Injured: Nick Foligno (undisclosed)

Status report

Liljegren and Regenda will play after being scratched for a 3-2 loss at the Calgary Flames on Saturday; Klingberg, a defeneseman, and Ostapchuk, a forward, will come out of the lineup. … Foligno took part in the morning skate, but the Blackhawks captain will miss his second straight game. … Levshunov, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the second straight game as part of a “reset” for the rookie.

