Sharks at Blackhawks projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SHARKS (38-34-8) at BLACKHAWKS (28-39-14)

8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Igor Chernyshov -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Kiefer Sherwood

Collin Graf -- Michael Misa -- Tyler Toffoli

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette

Dmitry Orlov -- Vincent Desharnais

Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin

Sam Dickinson -- Luca Cagnoni

Yaroslav Askarov

Alex Nedeljkovic

Scratched: Pavol Regenda, Philipp Kurashev, John Klingberg, Ty Dellandrea, Nick Leddy

Injured: Ryan Reaves (upper body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Frank Nazar -- Connor Bedard -- Nick Lardis

Ilya Mikheyev -- Anton Frondell -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Ryan Donato -- Ryan Greene -- Andre Burakovsky

Teuvo Teravainen -- Sam Lafferty -- Landon Slaggert

Wyatt Kaiser -- Sam Rinzel

Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier

Kevin Korchinski -- Ethan Del Mastro

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Sacha Boisvert, Dominic Toninato

Injured: Matt Grzelcyk (upper body), Artyom Levshunov (hand), Oliver Moore (lower body), Andrew Mangiapane (lower body)

Status report

The Sharks will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 win at the Nashville Predators on Monday. ... There could be some lineup changes for San Jose's regular-season finale at the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, coach Ryan Warsofsky said. ... The Blackhawks held an optional morning skate. … Nazar practiced on the top line Tuesday, with Greene dropping from the first line to the third.

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