Sharks at Blackhawks projected lineups

SHARKS (38-34-8) at BLACKHAWKS (28-39-14)
8:30 p.m. ET; CHSN, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Igor Chernyshov -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Kiefer Sherwood
Collin Graf -- Michael Misa -- Tyler Toffoli
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette
Dmitry Orlov -- Vincent Desharnais
Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin
Sam Dickinson -- Luca Cagnoni
Yaroslav Askarov
Alex Nedeljkovic
Scratched: Pavol Regenda, Philipp Kurashev, John Klingberg, Ty Dellandrea, Nick Leddy
Injured: Ryan Reaves (upper body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Frank Nazar -- Connor Bedard -- Nick Lardis
Ilya Mikheyev -- Anton Frondell -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Ryan Donato -- Ryan Greene -- Andre Burakovsky
Teuvo Teravainen -- Sam Lafferty -- Landon Slaggert
Wyatt Kaiser -- Sam Rinzel
Alex Vlasic -- Louis Crevier
Kevin Korchinski -- Ethan Del Mastro
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Sacha Boisvert, Dominic Toninato
Injured: Matt Grzelcyk (upper body), Artyom Levshunov (hand), Oliver Moore (lower body), Andrew Mangiapane (lower body)
Status report
The Sharks will dress the same lineup they used in a 3-2 win at the Nashville Predators on Monday. ... There could be some lineup changes for San Jose's regular-season finale at the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday, coach Ryan Warsofsky said. ... The Blackhawks held an optional morning skate. … Nazar practiced on the top line Tuesday, with Greene dropping from the first line to the third.