Teravainen has hat trick, Hurricanes shut out Sharks

Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis each had two assists for the Hurricanes (5-4-0), who have won two in a row.

Carolina forward Andrei Svechnikov made his season debut (four shots in 13:40). The 23-year-old has not played since tearing his ACL against the Vegas Golden Knights on March 11.

Kaapo Kahkonen made 37 saves for the Sharks (0-7-1), who were shut out for the second consecutive game (6-0 against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday) and third time this season.

Carolina scored on the power play to take a 1-0 lead at 6:10 of the first period when Jarvis gathered the rebound of Aho’s shot from the slot and found Teravainen at the right post.

Teravainen made it 2-0 at 15:10 with a one-timer off a cross-ice pass by Dmitry Orlov.

Teravainen’s wrist shot off a pass by Jarvis beat Kahkonen at 6:06 of the third period for the 3-0 final.

The hat trick was Teravainen's third in 603 NHL games.