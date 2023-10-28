Latest News

Blackhawks defeat Golden Knights in OT, hand them 1st loss

Kuemper makes 39 saves for Capitals in shootout win against Wild

Haula scores twice, sparks Devils past Sabres

Svechnikov makes season debut for Hurricanes

Weekes' Weekend Watch: Red Wings-Bruins among highlights

NHL, Oilers donate $200,000 toward Heritage Classic legacy project

Kane gives weather forecast for Heritage Classic on local news channel

Oilers fans soak in festivities before Heritage Classic

Chabot out 4-6 weeks for Senators with broken hand

Boston Bruins dress up as Barbie and Ken for annual hospital visit 

Edmonton Oilers hope to break out against Calgary Flames in Heritage Classic

Heritage Classic Blog: Blake Coleman

On Tap: Golden Knights to host Bedard, Blackhawks

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Heritage Classic Blog: Derek Ryan

NHL going to be blown away by Bedard, scouts say

Carlsson on board with Ducks' plan to rest him

Quick stops 29, Rangers blank Oilers for 3rd straight win

Teravainen has hat trick, Hurricanes shut out Sharks

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Teuvo Teravainen had a hat trick, and Antti Raanta stopped all 20 shots for the Carolina Hurricanes in a 3-0 win against the San Jose Sharks at PNC Arena on Friday.

Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis each had two assists for the Hurricanes (5-4-0), who have won two in a row.

Carolina forward Andrei Svechnikov made his season debut (four shots in 13:40). The 23-year-old has not played since tearing his ACL against the Vegas Golden Knights on March 11.

Kaapo Kahkonen made 37 saves for the Sharks (0-7-1), who were shut out for the second consecutive game (6-0 against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday) and third time this season.

Carolina scored on the power play to take a 1-0 lead at 6:10 of the first period when Jarvis gathered the rebound of Aho’s shot from the slot and found Teravainen at the right post.

Teravainen made it 2-0 at 15:10 with a one-timer off a cross-ice pass by Dmitry Orlov.

Teravainen’s wrist shot off a pass by Jarvis beat Kahkonen at 6:06 of the third period for the 3-0 final.

The hat trick was Teravainen's third in 603 NHL games.