Sharks at Hurricanes projected lineups
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund
Klim Kostin -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli
Luke Kunin -- Alexander Wennberg -- Barclay Goodrow
Carl Grundstrom -- Nico Sturm -- Ty Dellandrea
Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren
Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta
Vitek Vanecek
Alexandar Georgiev
Scratched: Nikolai Kovalenko, Ethan Cardwell, Jack Thompson
Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Will Smith (upper body)
Hurricanes projected lineup
Seth Jarvis -- Sebastian Aho -- Martin Necas
Andrei Svechnikov -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook
Eric Robinson -- Jack Drury -- Jackson Blake
William Carrier -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jack Roslovic
Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns
Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield
Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker
Pyotr Kochetkov
Dustin Tokarski
Scratched: None
Injured: Frederik Andersen (knee)
Status report
Kovalenko, a forward, and Georgiev, a goalie acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, arrived during San Jose’s morning skate but did not participate; Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said Kovalenko would be an option to play. … Kostin took a shot off his left skate near the end of the morning skate. Warsofsky said he would be evaluated. … The Hurricanes had the same forward combinations at their morning skate from practice Monday.