Sharks at Hurricanes projected lineups

SHARKS (10-15-5) at HURRICANES (17-9-1)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Klim Kostin -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli

Luke Kunin -- Alexander Wennberg -- Barclay Goodrow

Carl Grundstrom -- Nico Sturm -- Ty Dellandrea

Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro -- Timothy Liljegren

Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta

Vitek Vanecek

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Nikolai Kovalenko, Ethan Cardwell, Jack Thompson

Injured: Logan Couture (groin), Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), Will Smith (upper body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Seth Jarvis -- Sebastian Aho -- Martin Necas

Andrei Svechnikov -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

Eric Robinson -- Jack Drury -- Jackson Blake

William Carrier -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Jack Roslovic

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

Pyotr Kochetkov

Dustin Tokarski

Scratched: None

Injured: Frederik Andersen (knee)

Status report

Kovalenko, a forward, and Georgiev, a goalie acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, arrived during San Jose’s morning skate but did not participate; Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said Kovalenko would be an option to play. … Kostin took a shot off his left skate near the end of the morning skate. Warsofsky said he would be evaluated. … The Hurricanes had the same forward combinations at their morning skate from practice Monday.

