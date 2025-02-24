Kadri has 2 points, Flames defeat Sharks to end 3-game skid

Joel Hanley and Kevin Rooney scored for the Flames (27-21-8), who had lost three straight and four of five. Dustin Wolf made 27 saves.

Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Macklin Celebrini scored for the Sharks (15-36-7), who have lost five in a row and 11 of the past 12 games. Alexandar Georgiev made 33 saves.

Hanley shot top corner by Georgiev's blocker from the low slot to put Calgary ahead 3-2 at 13:28 of the third period with both teams skating four aside.

Hanley's goal came after Toffoli backhanded his own rebound over Wolf and in 1:54 into the period to tie it 2-2.

Wolf made a blocker save on Alexander Wennberg's short-handed partial break with 2:01 remaining.

Celebrini put San Jose up 1-0 at 3:41 of the first period with a shot just over Wolf's left pad from the low slot on a centering pass from below the goal line by Toffoli.

Kadri scored on the power play to tie it 1-1 at 7:27 when his wrist shot deflected off Jake Walman's leg and by Georgiev's blocker.

Rooney put Calgary up 2-1 3:35 into the second period when he chipped a backhander past Georgiev's left pad after an initial stop on Ryan Lomberg. The goal was Rooney's first in 24 games.