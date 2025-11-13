Sharks at Flames projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SHARKS (8-6-3) at FLAMES (4-12-2)

9 p.m. ET; SN1, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Philipp Kurashev

Jeff Skinner -- Ty Dellandrea -- Collin Graf

Barclay Goodrow -- Adam Gaudette -- Ryan Reaves

Mario Ferraro -- John Klingberg

Dmitry Orlov -- Timothy Liljegren

Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais

Yaroslav Askarov

Jakub Skarek

Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Nick Leddy, Shakir Mukhamadullin, Alex Nedeljkovic

Injured: Michael Misa (lower body)

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato

Rory Kerins -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee

Samuel Honzek -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Ryan Lomberg -- Connor Zary -- Adam Klapka

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Yan Kuznetsov -- MacKenzie Weegar

Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Devin Cooley

Scratched: Joel Hanley, Yegor Sharangovich

Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Zayne Parekh (upper body)

Status report

Skarek was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis after Alex Nedeljkovic, a goalie, was granted non-roster status to attend to a personal matter. … Kerins will make his season debut after being recalled from Calgary of the AHL on Thursday. … Justin Kirkland, a forward, and Daniil Miromanov, a defenseman, each was assigned to the AHL. ... Bean will enter the lineup after being scratched the past five games. ... Sharangovich, a forward, will be a healthy scratch.

