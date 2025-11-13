Sharks at Flames projected lineups

SHARKS (8-6-3) at FLAMES (4-12-2)
9 p.m. ET; SN1, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Tyler Toffoli -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
William Eklund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Philipp Kurashev
Jeff Skinner -- Ty Dellandrea -- Collin Graf
Barclay Goodrow -- Adam Gaudette -- Ryan Reaves
Mario Ferraro -- John Klingberg
Dmitry Orlov -- Timothy Liljegren
Sam Dickinson -- Vincent Desharnais
Yaroslav Askarov
Jakub Skarek
Scratched: Vincent Iorio, Nick Leddy, Shakir Mukhamadullin, Alex Nedeljkovic
Injured: Michael Misa (lower body)
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Morgan Frost -- Matt Coronato
Rory Kerins -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee
Samuel Honzek -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
Ryan Lomberg -- Connor Zary -- Adam Klapka
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
Yan Kuznetsov -- MacKenzie Weegar
Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Devin Cooley
Scratched: Joel Hanley, Yegor Sharangovich
Injured: Martin Pospisil (undisclosed), Zayne Parekh (upper body)
Status report
Skarek was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis after Alex Nedeljkovic, a goalie, was granted non-roster status to attend to a personal matter. … Kerins will make his season debut after being recalled from Calgary of the AHL on Thursday. … Justin Kirkland, a forward, and Daniil Miromanov, a defenseman, each was assigned to the AHL. ... Bean will enter the lineup after being scratched the past five games. ... Sharangovich, a forward, will be a healthy scratch.