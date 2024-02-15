Sharks at Flames

SHARKS (14-33-5) at FLAMES (25-23-5)
9 p.m. ET; SN1, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
Anthony Duclair -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund
Alexander Barabanov -- William Eklund -- Luke Kunin
Jacob MacDonald -- Nico Sturm -- Mike Hoffman
Filip Zadina -- Ryan Carpenter -- Justin Bailey
Mario Ferraro -- Jan Rutta
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Ty Emberson
Kyle Burroughs -- Calen Addison
Mackenzie Blackwood
Kaapo Kahkonen
Scratched: Kevin Labanc, Nikita Okhotiuk
Injured: Givani Smith (lower body), Tomas Hertl (lower body), Henry Thrun (shoulder), Logan Couture (groin)
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil
Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
Cole Schwindt -- Kevin Rooney -- Walker Duehr
MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev
Oliver Kylington -- Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Jordan Oesterle
Injured: Dan Vladar (lower body), Jakob Pelletier (upper body)
Status report
The Sharks did not hold a morning skate Thursday, and the Flames held an optional morning skate. ... Blackwood will start after Kahkonen made 38 saves in a 1-0 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday. ... Sturm will play after he left the game in the third period after being hit into the boards by Jets defenseman Logan Stanley. ... Thrun, a defenseman, and Smith, a forward, remain day to day. ... Wolf, who has split the season between the NHL and Calgary of the American Hockey League this season, will make his first start since Dec. 12. ... Pelletier, a forward, is day to day after taking a hit from New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba during a 2-0 loss Monday.