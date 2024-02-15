Sharks at Flames

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
SHARKS (14-33-5) at FLAMES (25-23-5)

9 p.m. ET; SN1, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

Anthony Duclair -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Alexander Barabanov -- William Eklund -- Luke Kunin

Jacob MacDonald -- Nico Sturm -- Mike Hoffman

Filip Zadina -- Ryan Carpenter -- Justin Bailey

Mario Ferraro -- Jan Rutta

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Ty Emberson

Kyle Burroughs -- Calen Addison

Mackenzie Blackwood

Kaapo Kahkonen

Scratched: Kevin Labanc, Nikita Okhotiuk

Injured: Givani Smith (lower body), Tomas Hertl (lower body), Henry Thrun (shoulder), Logan Couture (groin)

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Yegor Sharangovich -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Connor Zary -- Nazem Kadri -- Martin Pospisil

Andrew Mangiapane -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Cole Schwindt -- Kevin Rooney -- Walker Duehr

MacKenzie Weegar -- Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin -- Chris Tanev

Oliver Kylington -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Jordan Oesterle

Injured: Dan Vladar (lower body), Jakob Pelletier (upper body)

Status report

The Sharks did not hold a morning skate Thursday, and the Flames held an optional morning skate. ... Blackwood will start after Kahkonen made 38 saves in a 1-0 loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday. ... Sturm will play after he left the game in the third period after being hit into the boards by Jets defenseman Logan Stanley. ... Thrun, a defenseman, and Smith, a forward, remain day to day. ... Wolf, who has split the season between the NHL and Calgary of the American Hockey League this season, will make his first start since Dec. 12. ... Pelletier, a forward, is day to day after taking a hit from New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba during a 2-0 loss Monday.

