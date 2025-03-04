Sharks at Sabres projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
SHARKS (16-37-9) at SABRES (24-29-6)

7 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, MSG-B

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli

Fabian Zetterlund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Will Smith

Barclay Goodrow -- Ty Dellandrea -- Luke Kunin

Collin Graf -- Nico Sturm -- Carl Grundstrom

Jake Walman -- Timothy Liljegren

Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Jack Thompson

Vitek Vanecek

Alexander Georgiev

Scratched: Klim Klostin, Jimmy Schuldt

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Jan Rutta (lower body), Nikolai Kovalenko (upper body), Henry Thrun (upper body)

Sabres projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson

Jordan Greenway -- Dylan Cozens -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Sam Lafferty

Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin

Mattias Samuelsson -- Owen Power

Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Henri Jokiharju

Injured: Jason Zucker (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate Tuesday after each played Monday; the Sharks won 3-2 in a shootout at the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Sabres lost 5-4 in overtime at the Montreal Canadiens. ... Schuldt, a defenseman who was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Monday, could enter the lineup. ... Buffalo could make changes on defense after Samuelsson, a defenseman, was scratched against the Canadiens; if he does play, it’s unknown who will come out of the lineup.

