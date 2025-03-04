Sharks at Sabres projected lineups
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Tyler Toffoli
Fabian Zetterlund -- Alexander Wennberg -- Will Smith
Barclay Goodrow -- Ty Dellandrea -- Luke Kunin
Collin Graf -- Nico Sturm -- Carl Grundstrom
Jake Walman -- Timothy Liljegren
Mario Ferraro -- Shakir Mukhamadullin
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Jack Thompson
Vitek Vanecek
Alexander Georgiev
Scratched: Klim Klostin, Jimmy Schuldt
Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Jan Rutta (lower body), Nikolai Kovalenko (upper body), Henry Thrun (upper body)
Sabres projected lineup
JJ Peterka -- Jiri Kulich -- Tage Thompson
Jordan Greenway -- Dylan Cozens -- Alex Tuch
Zach Benson -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Beck Malenstyn -- Peyton Krebs -- Sam Lafferty
Bowen Byram -- Rasmus Dahlin
Mattias Samuelsson -- Owen Power
Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
James Reimer
Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Henri Jokiharju
Injured: Jason Zucker (lower body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate Tuesday after each played Monday; the Sharks won 3-2 in a shootout at the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Sabres lost 5-4 in overtime at the Montreal Canadiens. ... Schuldt, a defenseman who was recalled from San Jose of the American Hockey League on Monday, could enter the lineup. ... Buffalo could make changes on defense after Samuelsson, a defenseman, was scratched against the Canadiens; if he does play, it’s unknown who will come out of the lineup.