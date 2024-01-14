Sharks at Sabres

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SHARKS (10-30-3) at SABRES (18-21-4)

12 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, MSG-B

Sharks projected lineup

Filip Zadina -- Tomas Hertl -- Fabian Zetterlund

Anthony Duclair -- Mikael Granlund -- William Eklund

Alexander Barabanov -- Luke Kunin -- Justin Bailey

Mike Hoffman -- Ryan Carpenter -- Kevin Labanc

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Mario Ferraro

Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta

Nikita Okhotiuk -- Calen Addison

Kaapo Kahkonen

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Scott Sabourin

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Matt Benning (hip), Nico Sturm (mid-body), Givani Smith (lower body), Jacob MacDonald (lower body), Kyle Burroughs (lower body), Ty Emberson (undisclosed)

Sabres projected lineup

Casey Mittelstadt -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jack Quinn -- Dylan Cozens -- JJ Peterka

Zach Benson -- Jordan Greenway -- Eric Robinson

Zemgus Girgensons -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Erik Johnson

Ryan Johnson -- Connor Clifton

Devon Levi

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Scratched: Victor Olofsson, Henri Jokiharju

Injured: Jeff Skinner (upper body)

Status report

The Sabres did not practice Sunday. … It's unknown if Samuelsson will be available. He left a 1-0 loss to the Canucks on Saturday with an upper-body injury 13 seconds into the second period after taking a hit and did not return. If he doesn't play, Jokiharju would pair with Dahlin, who would shift to the left side.

