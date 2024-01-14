Sharks at Sabres

SHARKS (10-30-3) at SABRES (18-21-4)
12 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, MSG-B
Sharks projected lineup
Filip Zadina -- Tomas Hertl -- Fabian Zetterlund
Anthony Duclair -- Mikael Granlund -- William Eklund
Alexander Barabanov -- Luke Kunin -- Justin Bailey
Mike Hoffman -- Ryan Carpenter -- Kevin Labanc
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Mario Ferraro
Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta
Nikita Okhotiuk -- Calen Addison
Kaapo Kahkonen
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Scott Sabourin
Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Matt Benning (hip), Nico Sturm (mid-body), Givani Smith (lower body), Jacob MacDonald (lower body), Kyle Burroughs (lower body), Ty Emberson (undisclosed)
Sabres projected lineup
Casey Mittelstadt -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Jack Quinn -- Dylan Cozens -- JJ Peterka
Zach Benson -- Jordan Greenway -- Eric Robinson
Zemgus Girgensons -- Peyton Krebs -- Kyle Okposo
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Owen Power -- Erik Johnson
Ryan Johnson -- Connor Clifton
Devon Levi
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Scratched: Victor Olofsson, Henri Jokiharju
Injured: Jeff Skinner (upper body)
Status report
The Sabres did not practice Sunday. … It's unknown if Samuelsson will be available. He left a 1-0 loss to the Canucks on Saturday with an upper-body injury 13 seconds into the second period after taking a hit and did not return. If he doesn't play, Jokiharju would pair with Dahlin, who would shift to the left side.