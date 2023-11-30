Sharks at Bruins

SHARKS (5-15-2) at BRUINS (14-4-3)
7 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE
Sharks projected lineup
Fabian Zetterlund -- Mikael Granlund -- Anthony Duclair
William Eklund -- Luke Kunin -- Mike Hoffman
Jacob MacDonald -- Nico Sturm -- Justin Bailey
Givani Smith -- Ryan Carpenter -- Kevin Labanc
Mario Ferraro -- Ty Emberson
Calen Addison -- Matt Benning
Nikita Okhotiuk -- Kyle Burroughs
Mackenzie Blackwood
Kaapo Kahkonen
Scratched: Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Nikolai Knyzhov
Injured: Tomas Hertl (upper body), Filip Zadina (undisclosed), Jan Rutta (upper body), Oskar Lindblom (lower body), Alexander Barabanov (finger)
Bruins projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Matthew Poitras -- Danton Heinen
James van Riemsdyk -- Charlie Coyle -- Trent Frederic
Jakub Lauko -- John Beecher -- Morgan Geekie
Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzelcyk -- Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort -- Kevin Shattenkirk
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Oskar Steen, Ian Mitchell
Injured: None
Status report
Blackwood and Kahkonen will alternate starts for the seventh straight game. ... Rutta, a defenseman, and Barabanov, a forward, each participated in the Sharks morning skate Thursday, but neither will play. ... Swayman will start after allowing two goals on 19 shots in 26:14 and being relieved by Ullmark during a 5-2 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. ... Steen, a forward, and Mitchell, a defenseman, will be scratched, Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said.