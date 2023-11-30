Sharks at Bruins

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SHARKS (5-15-2) at BRUINS (14-4-3)

7 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE

Sharks projected lineup

Fabian Zetterlund -- Mikael Granlund -- Anthony Duclair

William Eklund -- Luke Kunin -- Mike Hoffman

Jacob MacDonald -- Nico Sturm -- Justin Bailey

Givani Smith -- Ryan Carpenter -- Kevin Labanc

Mario Ferraro -- Ty Emberson

Calen Addison -- Matt Benning

Nikita Okhotiuk -- Kyle Burroughs

Mackenzie Blackwood

Kaapo Kahkonen

Scratched: Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Nikolai Knyzhov

Injured: Tomas Hertl (upper body), Filip Zadina (undisclosed), Jan Rutta (upper body), Oskar Lindblom (lower body), Alexander Barabanov (finger)

Bruins projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Matthew Poitras -- Danton Heinen

James van Riemsdyk -- Charlie Coyle -- Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko -- John Beecher -- Morgan Geekie

Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk -- Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort -- Kevin Shattenkirk

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Oskar Steen, Ian Mitchell

Injured: None

Status report

Blackwood and Kahkonen will alternate starts for the seventh straight game. ... Rutta, a defenseman, and Barabanov, a forward, each participated in the Sharks morning skate Thursday, but neither will play. ... Swayman will start after allowing two goals on 19 shots in 26:14 and being relieved by Ullmark during a 5-2 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. ... Steen, a forward, and Mitchell, a defenseman, will be scratched, Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said.

