Sharks at Bruins projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SHARKS (14-28-6) at BRUINS (22-19-6)

1 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, NESN

Sharks projected lineup

Fabian Zetterlund -- Mikael Granlund -- Will Smith

William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Ty Dellandrea

Carl Grundstrom -- Alex Wennberg -- Luke Kunin

Barclay Goodrow -- Nico Strum -- Collin Graf

Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci

Mario Ferraro -- Henry Thrun

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Jan Rutta

Yaroslav Askarov

Alexandar Georgiev

Scratched: Timothy Liljegren

Injured: Tyler Toffoli (lower body), Logan Couture (lower body), Vitek Vanecek (upper body), Nikolai Kovalenko (upper body), Klim Kostin (lower body)

Bruins projected lineup

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Matthew Poitras -- Vinni Lettieri

Trent Frederic -- Elias Lindholm -- Charlie Coyle

Justin Brazeau -- John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic

Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke

Parker Wotherspoon -- Brandon Carlo

Mason Lohrei -- Jordan Oesterle

Jeremy Swayman

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Michael Callahan, Oliver Wahlstrom

Injured: Charlie McAvoy (undisclosed), Hampus Lindholm (lower body), Cole Koepke (upper body)

Status report

Toffoli, a forward, is expected to miss his second straight game because of an injury sustained during the morning skate Saturday prior to a 4-1 loss at the New York Islanders. … McAvoy, a defenseman, will miss his third straight game; he was eligible to be activated from injured reserve Saturday. ... Zacha did not practice Sunday but is expected to play.

