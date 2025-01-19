Sharks at Bruins projected lineups

SHARKS (14-28-6) at BRUINS (22-19-6)
1 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, NESN
Sharks projected lineup
Fabian Zetterlund -- Mikael Granlund -- Will Smith
William Eklund -- Macklin Celebrini -- Ty Dellandrea
Carl Grundstrom -- Alex Wennberg -- Luke Kunin
Barclay Goodrow -- Nico Strum -- Collin Graf
Jake Walman -- Cody Ceci
Mario Ferraro -- Henry Thrun
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Jan Rutta
Yaroslav Askarov
Alexandar Georgiev
Scratched: Timothy Liljegren
Injured: Tyler Toffoli (lower body), Logan Couture (lower body), Vitek Vanecek (upper body), Nikolai Kovalenko (upper body), Klim Kostin (lower body)
Bruins projected lineup
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Matthew Poitras -- Vinni Lettieri
Trent Frederic -- Elias Lindholm -- Charlie Coyle
Justin Brazeau -- John Beecher -- Mark Kastelic
Nikita Zadorov -- Andrew Peeke
Parker Wotherspoon -- Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei -- Jordan Oesterle
Jeremy Swayman
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Michael Callahan, Oliver Wahlstrom
Injured: Charlie McAvoy (undisclosed), Hampus Lindholm (lower body), Cole Koepke (upper body)
Status report
Toffoli, a forward, is expected to miss his second straight game because of an injury sustained during the morning skate Saturday prior to a 4-1 loss at the New York Islanders. … McAvoy, a defenseman, will miss his third straight game; he was eligible to be activated from injured reserve Saturday. ... Zacha did not practice Sunday but is expected to play.