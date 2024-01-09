Sharks at Maple Leafs

By NHL.com
SHARKS (9-28-3) at MAPLE LEAFS (20-10-7)

7 p.m. ET; TSN4, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Mike Hoffman

Anthony Duclair -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Alexander Barabanov -- Luke Kunin -- Justin Bailey

Filip Zadina -- Ryan Carpenter -- Kevin Labanc

Mario Ferraro -- Ty Emberson

Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta

Calen Addison -- Nikita Okhotyuk

Kaapo Kahkonen

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Scott Sabourin

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Matt Benning (hip), Nico Sturm (mid body), Givani Smith (lower body), Jacob MacDonald (lower body), Kyle Burroughs (lower body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Pontus Holmberg -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok

Bobby McMann -- David Kampf -- Noah Gregor

Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

Mark Giordano -- Timothy Liljegren

Martin Jones

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Nicholas Robertson, Connor Timmins, William Lagesson

Injured: John Klingberg (hip), Joseph Woll (lower body), Ryan Reaves (lower body)

Status report

Kahkonen will start after Blackwood started the previous two games, including making 28 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday. ... Robertson could play after the forward was a healthy scratch the past two games. ... Jones will make his eighth start in 10 games. ... Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said the team is dealing with a flu bug that has left undisclosed players as game-time decisions.

