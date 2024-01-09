Sharks at Maple Leafs

SHARKS (9-28-3) at MAPLE LEAFS (20-10-7)
7 p.m. ET; TSN4, NBCSCA
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Mike Hoffman
Anthony Duclair -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund
Alexander Barabanov -- Luke Kunin -- Justin Bailey
Filip Zadina -- Ryan Carpenter -- Kevin Labanc
Mario Ferraro -- Ty Emberson
Henry Thrun -- Jan Rutta
Calen Addison -- Nikita Okhotyuk
Kaapo Kahkonen
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Scott Sabourin
Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Matt Benning (hip), Nico Sturm (mid body), Givani Smith (lower body), Jacob MacDonald (lower body), Kyle Burroughs (lower body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner
Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Pontus Holmberg -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok
Bobby McMann -- David Kampf -- Noah Gregor
Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie
Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe
Mark Giordano -- Timothy Liljegren
Martin Jones
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Nicholas Robertson, Connor Timmins, William Lagesson
Injured: John Klingberg (hip), Joseph Woll (lower body), Ryan Reaves (lower body)
Status report
Kahkonen will start after Blackwood started the previous two games, including making 28 saves in a 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday. ... Robertson could play after the forward was a healthy scratch the past two games. ... Jones will make his eighth start in 10 games. ... Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said the team is dealing with a flu bug that has left undisclosed players as game-time decisions.