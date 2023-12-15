Sharks at Coyotes

SHARKS (9-17-3) at COYOTES (13-13-2)

9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Alexander Barabanov

Anthony Duclair -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Mike Hoffman -- Luke Kunin -- Justin Bailey

Givani Smith -- Filip Zadina -- Kevin Labanc

Mario Ferraro -- Kyle Burroughs

Nikita Okhotyuk -- Jan Rutta

Henry Thrun -- Calen Addison

Kaapo Kahkonen

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Ty Emberson (lower body), Oskar Lindblom (lower body), Matt Benning (lower body), Nico Sturm (upper body), Ryan Carpenter (undisclosed)

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Alex Kerfoot -- Jason Zucker

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Zach Sanford -- Jack McBain -- Michael Carcone

Milos Kelemen -- Logan Cooley -- Liam O’Brien

J.J. Moser -- Matt Dumba

Travis Dermott - - Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki -- Troy Stecher 

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Josh Brown

Injured: Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Boyd (upper body), Nick Schmaltz (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (lower body)

Status report

The Sharks held an optional morning skate Friday. … Sturm, a forward injured during a 2-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, skated during practice Thursday but did not make the trip; coach David Quinn said he isn’t certain how long he’ll be out. … Couture, a forward who has not played this season, skated for 45 minutes at the end of practice Thursday but his return date remains uncertain. … Kahkonen and Blackwood will alternate starts for the eighth straight game. ... The Coyotes did not hold hold a morning skate Friday. ...  McBain will return after missing 15 games with a lower-body injury. ... Schmaltz, a center, didn’t practice Thursday and will be a game-time decision, coach Andre Tourigny said. … Ingram will make his 10th start in 12 games. ... Durzi, a defenseman, is expected to miss a third consecutive game.

