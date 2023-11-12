Sharks at Ducks

SHARKS (2-11-1) at DUCKS (7-6-0)
8 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, NBCSCA, SN360
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Fabian Zetterlund
Kevin Labanc -- Mikael Granlund -- Anthony Duclair
Mike Hoffman -- Nico Sturm -- Filip Zadina
Givani Smith -- Ryan Carpenter -- Luke Kunin
Mario Ferraro -- Calen Addison
Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Kyle Burroughs
Nikita Okhotiuk -- Jan Rutta
Mackenzie Blackwood
Kaapo Kahkonen
Scratched: Ty Emberson, Nikolai Knyzhov, Jacob MacDonald
Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Alexander Barabanov (broken finger), Matt Benning (undisclosed)
Ducks projected lineup
Trevor Zegras -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry
Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome
Alex Killorn -- Adam Henrique -- Jakob Silfverberg
Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Leason
Cam Fowler -- Jackson LaCombe
Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas
John Gibson
Lukas Dostal
Scratched: Benoit-Olivier Groulx, Max Jones
Injured: Jamie Drysdale (lower body), Brock McGinn (lower body), Isac Lundestrom (Achilles), Chase De Leo (knee)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. ... Duclair could return after he missed the 5-0 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday with an illness. .... Couture, a forward, had a setback and hasn't skated since Oct. 27. ... Barabanov, a forward, was injured in a 3-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on Oct. 24 and is expected to miss another 3-5 weeks