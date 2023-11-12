Sharks at Ducks

Latest News

SHARKS (2-11-1) at DUCKS (7-6-0)

8 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, NBCSCA, SN360

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Tomas Hertl -- Fabian Zetterlund

Kevin Labanc -- Mikael Granlund -- Anthony Duclair

Mike Hoffman -- Nico Sturm -- Filip Zadina

Givani Smith -- Ryan Carpenter -- Luke Kunin

Mario Ferraro -- Calen Addison

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Kyle Burroughs

Nikita Okhotiuk -- Jan Rutta

Mackenzie Blackwood

Kaapo Kahkonen

Scratched: Ty Emberson, Nikolai Knyzhov, Jacob MacDonald

Injured: Logan Couture (lower body), Alexander Barabanov (broken finger), Matt Benning (undisclosed)

Ducks projected lineup

Trevor Zegras -- Leo Carlsson -- Troy Terry

Frank Vatrano -- Mason McTavish -- Ryan Strome

Alex Killorn -- Adam Henrique -- Jakob Silfverberg

Ross Johnston -- Sam Carrick -- Brett Leason

Cam Fowler -- Jackson LaCombe

Pavel Mintyukov -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Urho Vaakanainen -- Radko Gudas

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Benoit-Olivier Groulx, Max Jones

Injured: Jamie Drysdale (lower body), Brock McGinn (lower body), Isac Lundestrom (Achilles), Chase De Leo (knee)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. ... Duclair could return after he missed the 5-0 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday with an illness. .... Couture, a forward, had a setback and hasn't skated since Oct. 27. ... Barabanov, a forward, was injured in a 3-1 loss to the Florida Panthers on Oct. 24 and is expected to miss another 3-5 weeks