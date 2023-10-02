Sharks season preview: Blackwood added in goal to aid rebuild

3 KEYS

1. Life without Karlsson

The rebuild got harder after the Sharks traded Erik Karlsson to the Pittsburgh Penguins in a three-team deal involving the Montreal Canadiens on Aug. 6. The 33-year-old reigning Norris Trophy winner had 101 points (25 goals, 76 assists) that made him the sixth different defenseman in NHL history and first since Brian Leetch (102 for the New York Rangers in 1991-92) with at least 100 points in one season. There will be opportunities for San Jose, according to general manager Mike Grier, to "not be so reliant on Erik as we were at times last year." That depth will be tested sooner than later with first-line center Logan Couture week to week because of a lower-body injury sustained the first day of training camp.

2. Solution in goal

Mackenzie Blackwood signed a two-year, $4.7 million contract July 1 after Sharks goalies combined for a 3.79 goals-against average (last in the NHL) and .881 save percentage (30th) last season. Acquired in a trade with the New Jersey Devils, the 26-year-old was 10-6-2 with a 3.20 GAA and .893 save percentage in 22 regular-season games (20 starts). Though Blackwood is 19-16-6 with a 3.30 GAA, .893 save percentage and two shutouts in 47 games (44 starts) the past two seasons, he was 46-41-12 with a 2.83 GAA, .911 save percentage and six shutouts through the first 105 games (99 starts) of his NHL career.

3. One way to go

Even with Karlsson's statistical dominance, the Sharks' .366 points percentage was their worst since 1995-96 (.287; 20-55, seven ties), and they were 25th in scoring (2.84 goals per game) and on the power play (18.4 percent). There's reason to believe those numbers can turn around. A healthy Blackwood is a capable starter, Couture and Tomas Hertl remain top-flight centers and an NHL-high seven prospects took part in the 2023 World Junior Summer Showcase, led by forwards William Eklund (No. 7, 2021 NHL Draft) and Will Smith (No. 4, 2023 NHL Draft).