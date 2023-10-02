Sharks season preview: Blackwood added in goal to aid rebuild

Latest News

By Jon Lane
@JonLaneNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

The 2023-24 NHL season starts Oct. 10. With training camps underway, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, inside scoop on roster questions, and projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the San Jose Sharks.

Coach: David Quinn (second season)

Last season: 22-44-16; seventh place in Pacific Division, did not qualify for Stanley Cup Playoffs

3 KEYS

1. Life without Karlsson

The rebuild got harder after the Sharks traded Erik Karlsson to the Pittsburgh Penguins in a three-team deal involving the Montreal Canadiens on Aug. 6. The 33-year-old reigning Norris Trophy winner had 101 points (25 goals, 76 assists) that made him the sixth different defenseman in NHL history and first since Brian Leetch (102 for the New York Rangers in 1991-92) with at least 100 points in one season. There will be opportunities for San Jose, according to general manager Mike Grier, to "not be so reliant on Erik as we were at times last year." That depth will be tested sooner than later with first-line center Logan Couture week to week because of a lower-body injury sustained the first day of training camp.

2. Solution in goal

Mackenzie Blackwood signed a two-year, $4.7 million contract July 1 after Sharks goalies combined for a 3.79 goals-against average (last in the NHL) and .881 save percentage (30th) last season. Acquired in a trade with the New Jersey Devils, the 26-year-old was 10-6-2 with a 3.20 GAA and .893 save percentage in 22 regular-season games (20 starts). Though Blackwood is 19-16-6 with a 3.30 GAA, .893 save percentage and two shutouts in 47 games (44 starts) the past two seasons, he was 46-41-12 with a 2.83 GAA, .911 save percentage and six shutouts through the first 105 games (99 starts) of his NHL career.

3. One way to go

Even with Karlsson's statistical dominance, the Sharks' .366 points percentage was their worst since 1995-96 (.287; 20-55, seven ties), and they were 25th in scoring (2.84 goals per game) and on the power play (18.4 percent). There's reason to believe those numbers can turn around. A healthy Blackwood is a capable starter, Couture and Tomas Hertl remain top-flight centers and an NHL-high seven prospects took part in the 2023 World Junior Summer Showcase, led by forwards William Eklund (No. 7, 2021 NHL Draft) and Will Smith (No. 4, 2023 NHL Draft).

ROSTER RUNDOWN

Making the cut

Sharks coach David Quinn said Couture's injury opens the door for young forwards Eklund and Thomas Bordeleau. Eklund turns 21 on Oct. 12 and had an eight-game showcase with the Sharks (three points; two goals, one assist) and 41 points (17 goals, 24 assists) in 54 games for San Jose of the American Hockey League, his first full season in North America. Bordeleau, 21, is close to NHL-ready, though the arrivals of Anthony Duclair, Filip Zadina, Mike Hoffman and Mikael Granlund may delay him. He had 41 points (22 goals, 19 assists) in 65 AHL games last season.

Most intriguing addition

Zadina got a new beginning by signing a one-year contract with the Sharks on July 10, one week after the Detroit Red Wings placed the 23-year-old forward on waivers and subsequently terminated the final two seasons of his three-year contract. Missing more than three months with a lower-body injury prematurely ended his tenure with the Red Wings, so the Sharks took a flier on the No. 6 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft. Zadina has 68 points (28 goals, 40 assists) in 190 NHL games and scored 44 goals in 57 games with Halifax in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in 2017-18.

Biggest potential surprise

Blackwood has worked with a nutritionist and added yoga and Pilates hoping to overcome injuries to his groin and MCL that left him with a combined 3.19 GAA and .897 save percentage in 82 games from 2020-23. Grier saw Blackwood up close as a Devils assistant coach from 2018-20, enough to think a return to health and change of scenery might lead to a long-term goaltending solution.

Ready to contribute

Eklund has recovered from March 30 surgery to repair a torn labrum on his left shoulder that kept him off the ice at development camp in July. Quinn said he wished he could have kept him in the NHL last season but understood the decision to play him more in the AHL. Eklund should be with the Sharks this season at some point if he doesn't make the team out of camp.

Fantasy sleeper

Eklund, C/LW (undrafted on average in fantasy) -- He has seven points (two goals, five assists), four on the power play, in 17 NHL games over the past two seasons and is a breakout candidate with likely exposure to high-scoring centers Hertl and/or Couture at even strength and on the first power-play unit. Eklund, along with center prospect Smith, playing this season at Boston College, is worth prioritizing in fantasy keeper and dynasty leagues during San Jose's rebuild. -- Pete Jensen

PROJECTED LINEUP

Alexander Barabanov -- Tomas Hertl -- Luke Kunin

Mike Hoffman -- Logan Couture -- Anthony Duclair

Filip Zadina -- Mikael Granlund -- Fabian Zetterlund

Oskar Lindblom -- Nico Sturm -- Kevin Labanc

Mario Ferraro -- Jan Rutta

Marc-Edouard Vlasic -- Matt Benning

Jacob MacDonald -- Radim Simek

Mackenzie Blackwood

Kaapo Kahkonen

