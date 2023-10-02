Sharks season preview: Blackwood added in goal to aid rebuild

ROSTER RUNDOWN
Making the cut
Sharks coach David Quinn said Couture's injury opens the door for young forwards Eklund and Thomas Bordeleau. Eklund turns 21 on Oct. 12 and had an eight-game showcase with the Sharks (three points; two goals, one assist) and 41 points (17 goals, 24 assists) in 54 games for San Jose of the American Hockey League, his first full season in North America. Bordeleau, 21, is close to NHL-ready, though the arrivals of Anthony Duclair, Filip Zadina, Mike Hoffman and Mikael Granlund may delay him. He had 41 points (22 goals, 19 assists) in 65 AHL games last season.
Most intriguing addition
Zadina got a new beginning by signing a one-year contract with the Sharks on July 10, one week after the Detroit Red Wings placed the 23-year-old forward on waivers and subsequently terminated the final two seasons of his three-year contract. Missing more than three months with a lower-body injury prematurely ended his tenure with the Red Wings, so the Sharks took a flier on the No. 6 pick in the 2018 NHL Draft. Zadina has 68 points (28 goals, 40 assists) in 190 NHL games and scored 44 goals in 57 games with Halifax in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League in 2017-18.
Biggest potential surprise
Blackwood has worked with a nutritionist and added yoga and Pilates hoping to overcome injuries to his groin and MCL that left him with a combined 3.19 GAA and .897 save percentage in 82 games from 2020-23. Grier saw Blackwood up close as a Devils assistant coach from 2018-20, enough to think a return to health and change of scenery might lead to a long-term goaltending solution.
Ready to contribute
Eklund has recovered from March 30 surgery to repair a torn labrum on his left shoulder that kept him off the ice at development camp in July. Quinn said he wished he could have kept him in the NHL last season but understood the decision to play him more in the AHL. Eklund should be with the Sharks this season at some point if he doesn't make the team out of camp.
Fantasy sleeper
Eklund, C/LW (undrafted on average in fantasy) -- He has seven points (two goals, five assists), four on the power play, in 17 NHL games over the past two seasons and is a breakout candidate with likely exposure to high-scoring centers Hertl and/or Couture at even strength and on the first power-play unit. Eklund, along with center prospect Smith, playing this season at Boston College, is worth prioritizing in fantasy keeper and dynasty leagues during San Jose's rebuild. -- Pete Jensen