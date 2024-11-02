Ersson leaves Flyers loss to Bruins with lower-body injury, timetable unknown

Goalie exited in 1st period after stopping all 8 shots he faced

Sam Ersson for injury story 11_2_24

© Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images

By Adam Kimelman
@NHLAdamK NHL.com Deputy Managing Editor

PHILADELPHIA -- Samuel Ersson left the Philadelphia Flyers' 3-0 loss to the Boston Bruins at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday during the first period because of a lower-body injury.

The goalie exited with 12:24 remaining after stopping all eight shots he faced. He had lost the blade of right skate with 13:10 left and was removed not long after.

The Flyers did not have a timetable for how long Ersson could be out. He was replaced by Aleksei Kolosov, who made 20 saves in his second NHL game.

"I thought he fought," Flyers coach John Tortorella said. "It's a [heck] of a spot we put him in. ... I thought we played hard in front of 'Koly.' I don't think there's going to be a problem there at all. He's got some personality to his game. He fights."

Ersson is 4-2-1 with a 2.68 GAA, .901 save percentage and one shutout in nine games (eight starts). He won three consecutive starts with a 2.00 GAA and .917 save percentage entering Saturday.

"He just quietly goes about his business," Tortorella said after Ersson made 20 saves in a 2-1 win against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. "The team likes playing in front of him. He's an easy guy to pull for."

Now it could be Kolosov's turn to play. The 22-year-old rookie was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Oct. 26. He made his NHL debut the next day, allowing four goals on 24 shots in a 4-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens in Philadelphia.

Kolosov stopped 15 of 16 shots in the final two periods Saturday and said he began to feel more comfortable as the game progressed.

"It always gives you confidence when you make saves and it helps when you get in the game," Kolosov said through a translator. "Feel a lot better, was more understanding the game so feel a lot better today in the game."

The Flyers are still getting to know Kolosov but felt good about what they saw Saturday.

"He made some big saves," captain Sean Couturier said. "He kept us in it. They were outshooting us most of the game and he kept us in there, gave us a chance, and that's what you want from your goalie. I don't know him a whole lot yet, but he fights for pucks and doesn't give up. I like what I see."

Philadelphia has been carrying three goalies since Kolosov was called up. Ivan Fedotov was scratched for the fourth straight game.

The Flyers visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Latest News

Global Series blog: A.J. Greer

Bertuzzi ties it late in 3rd, Blackhawks rally to defeat Kings in shootout

Global Series blog: Esa Lindell

Finnish players lead way for Panthers in Global Series sweep against Stars

Greer, Panthers complete sweep of Stars at Global Series Finland

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Rust skates, remains week to week for Penguins

Finland President Stubb says Global Series 'like the Super Bowl'

Kurri celebrated as Borje Salming Courage Award winner during Global Series Finland

Barzal, Pelech each out 4-6 weeks for Islanders

Tom Brady hits ice for 1st time with Tie Domi, looks sharp in hockey gear

CHL notebook: Kraken prospect Jugnauth benefiting from move to WHL from NCAA

NHL On Tap: Tavares takes 6-game point streak for Maple Leafs into St. Louis against Blues

Legendary Canadiens broadcaster Houde ‘extra humbled’ to win Hewitt Award

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL Morning Skate for Nov. 2

Vladar makes 22 saves, Flames shut out Devils

Kaprizov has 2 goals, assist, Wild edge Lightning