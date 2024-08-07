Strbak, Sabres excited for next step in development at Michigan State

BUFFALO -- Maxim Strbak has had hockey as part of his life almost since birth.

The defenseman prospect, selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the second round (No. 45) of the 2023 NHL Draft, has his father, Martin, to thank for that.

"Kind of since I was born, I was always watching hockey," Maxim Strbak said. "I think when I was around 4 years old I first stepped on the ice with him, he was playing in the KHL [Kontinental Hockey League] in Russia. Kind of started there and been playing ever since."

Martin Strbak was selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the ninth round (No. 224) at the 1993 NHL Draft. Also a defenseman, he played five games with the Los Angeles Kings and 44 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2003-04, while also playing 21 professional seasons throughout Europe, including 10 in his native Slovakia.

"He always told me that back then when he was drafted, he didn't even actually even know what the draft was, so that was pretty interesting," Maxim said.

After Martin's playing career ended in 2016, he moved into coaching, a journey that took the family to Finland. That's where Maxim played his youth hockey, eventually playing for Jokerit's teams in Finland's under-18 and under-20 leagues.

In 2022-23, Maxim joined Sioux Falls of the United States Hockey League. He had 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in 46 games, and then had six assists in seven games to help Slovakia finish fourth at the 2023 IIHF Under-18 World Championship.

Last season he had nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 32 games as a freshman at Michigan State to help the school win the Big Ten tournament for the first time. He also had seven points (one goal, six assists) and averaged a team-best 23:38 of ice time in five games for Slovakia at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship. Martin was an assistant coach.

"He's a physical player," Sabres director of player development Adam Mair said during Buffalo's development camp in July. "He competes hard, he defends well, but also he's got a really understated puck game. He's able to move the puck up the ice efficiently. Big body, right-hand shot [defenseman] that can do that, it was impressive this year."

Strbak credited Michigan State coach Adam Nightingale and his staff for helping him acclimate quickly to collegiate hockey.

"It's given me a lot of confidence when we practice, and I can see that turn into games more and more," Strbak said. "And I think that's what made an impact."

The Sabres noticed it too.

"Just his ability to grow," Mair said. “He came [to North America], to Michigan State, which the program turned over and got to give credit to their coaching staff. He got thrust into big minutes throughout the season and he showed that he can play a reliable role on a really good NCAA hockey team."

Strbak feels he has matured in his game, with an even better feel for making the right play at the right time. He heads into his sophomore season at Michigan State looking to take another step in his development, including increased offensive production and becoming more of an all-around player.

He hasn't thought about how many seasons he'd like to play in college before turning pro. The Buffalo development staff has told him to just go play and do well.

"I've talked to them throughout the season and the feedback was usually very good," Strbak said. "I think they're happy with the way I play and I'm also happy with the way I play, so we'll see. Another big season for me and for Michigan State."