O'Reilly to play 1,000th NHL game, has 'lot left to give' Predators

Latest News

Carcone scores first NHL hat trick, Coyotes ease past Blackhawks

Carcone gets 1st NHL hat trick, Coyotes ease past Blackhawks
Golden Knights win in shootout, point streak at 10

Golden Knights top Canadiens in shootout, point streak at 10
Duchene scores 1st for Stars, who defeat Blue Jackets

Duchene scores 1st for Stars in win against Blue Jackets
Coaches Room NHL Season first 10-20 games about process

Coaches must not overreact to 1st 10-20 games of season
Pandolfo talks life as BU coach, Celebrini in Q&A

Pandolfo talks coaching transition, top 2024 Draft prospect Celebrini in Q&A with NHL.com
Nylander can set Maple Leafs record against Kings

Nylander ‘on a mission,’ can set Maple Leafs record against Kings
Panarin has goal, 2 assists in Rangers OT win against Jets

Panarin has goal, 2 assists in Rangers OT win against Jets
Teravainen scores late in 3rd, Hurricanes edge Flyers

Teravainen scores late in 3rd, lifts Hurricanes past Flyers
Raymond's OT goal lifts Red Wings past Islanders

Raymond's OT goal lifts Red Wings past Islanders
McCann lifts Kraken past Lightning in OT

McCann lifts Kraken past Lightning in OT
Bruins rally for OT win against Panthers, point streak at 9

Bruins rally for OT win against Panthers, point streak at 9
McTavish scores short-handed late, Ducks edge Penguins for 4th win in row

McTavish scores short-handed late, Ducks edge Penguins for 4th win in row
Gibson sustains upper-body injury in Ducks game

Gibson sustains upper-body injury in Ducks win
Adam Johnson honored by Ontario Reign

Penguins, Ducks honor Johnson with pregame ceremony
NHL team theme night celebrations

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog
Gritty holds up emotional support alligator Wally during Flyers game

Gritty holds up emotional support alligator Wally during Flyers game
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Lundqvist steps in net ahead of Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic

Lundqvist steps in net ahead of Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic

O'Reilly to play 1,000th NHL game, has 'lot left to give' Predators

32-year-old forward reflects on milestone, focuses on what lies ahead

OReilly_NSH_shoots

© Getty Images

By Robby Stanley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NASHVILLE -- Ryan O'Reilly will reach a milestone for longevity on Tuesday, but the Nashville Predators forward said he is nowhere near the end of the line in his NHL career. 

"It is funny because I'm still in the middle of it," O'Reilly said. "I still feel I have a lot left to give this game and a lot to do still. It's funny, you're always answering questions about reflecting and what's gone on so far. I still feel like a kid out here, trying to get better, trying to make and impact and win. It really is just the best job ever. I've been so lucky to make it this far and hopefully a lot longer."

O'Reilly will play in his milestone game when the Predators visit the Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SN1, BSSO). 

The 32-year-old has played 427 games with the Colorado Avalanche, 327 with the St. Louis Blues, 224 with the Buffalo Sabres, 13 with the Toronto Maple Leafs and eight with the Predators. He signed a four-year, $18 million contract with the Predators as an unrestricted free agent July 1.

"It's crazy to think of," O'Reilly said. "It's a lot of hockey. I expected last year to hit [1,000 games]. I had a bunch of injuries (53 games played). This year feels just like so busy with just kind of getting used to a new team, new city and everything like that. I haven't had a ton of time to think about it, but I obviously know it's coming and it's a really exciting thing.

TOR@NSH: O'Reilly knots the game up at 1-1 with a PPG

"I think it's an amazing milestone. I'm very lucky. I've been, for the most part, very healthy and I've had some great training staffs and such that have helped keep me healthy. I'm very fortunate, very excited for it and I think it's going to be a fun time."

O'Reilly was drafted in the second round (No. 33) by the Avalanche in the 2009 NHL Draft. He was traded to the Sabres on June 26, 2015, and had three straight seasons of at least 55 points. It was the trade to the St. Louis Blues on July 1, 2018, that helped put his career on a whole new level. In his first season with St. Louis, he helped lead the Blues to their first Stanley Cup, winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as most valuable player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. 

Predators coach Andrew Brunette knows what it's like to reach 1,000 games as a player. He played in 1,110 NHL games, spanning 16 seasons. Brunette said it's an extremely impressive accomplishment to reach as a player, but sometimes the attention that comes with reaching that number can make a player feel some mixed emotions.

"It becomes reflective and a little bit melancholy because you're like ‘jeez, it's been that long.' It has mixed emotions," Brunette said. "You're extremely proud of the number, but everything that goes into it is a little bizarre."

O'Reilly has made an immediate impact with the Predators (4-4-0). He has six points (four goals, two assists) in eight games and his teammates have been effusive with their praise about his work ethic and the example he sets with his practice habits.

"We knew what we were getting," Predators defenseman Roman Josi said. "He's awesome. He's one of the hardest working guys. You see it in the games, you see it in practice, he goes to those hard areas. He scores goals like that. He's been doing it for 999 games."