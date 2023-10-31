O'Reilly to play 1,000th NHL game, has 'lot left to give' Predators

NASHVILLE -- Ryan O'Reilly will reach a milestone for longevity on Tuesday, but the Nashville Predators forward said he is nowhere near the end of the line in his NHL career.

"It is funny because I'm still in the middle of it," O'Reilly said. "I still feel I have a lot left to give this game and a lot to do still. It's funny, you're always answering questions about reflecting and what's gone on so far. I still feel like a kid out here, trying to get better, trying to make and impact and win. It really is just the best job ever. I've been so lucky to make it this far and hopefully a lot longer."

O'Reilly will play in his milestone game when the Predators visit the Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; SN1, BSSO).

The 32-year-old has played 427 games with the Colorado Avalanche, 327 with the St. Louis Blues, 224 with the Buffalo Sabres, 13 with the Toronto Maple Leafs and eight with the Predators. He signed a four-year, $18 million contract with the Predators as an unrestricted free agent July 1.

"It's crazy to think of," O'Reilly said. "It's a lot of hockey. I expected last year to hit [1,000 games]. I had a bunch of injuries (53 games played). This year feels just like so busy with just kind of getting used to a new team, new city and everything like that. I haven't had a ton of time to think about it, but I obviously know it's coming and it's a really exciting thing.