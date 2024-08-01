Lindgren ‘excited to get back at it,’ make another deep run with Rangers

EDINA, Minn. -- Ryan Lindgren is ready to make another deep playoff run with the New York Rangers.

The 26-year-old defenseman, who was a restricted free agent, signed a one-year, $4.5 million contract with the Rangers on Tuesday. He had filed for salary arbitration on July 5.

“Real happy to get it done before (arbitration),” Lindgren said Wednesday at Da Beauty League, a 4-on-4 summer league featuring collegiate and NHL players with ties to Minnesota. “I love being in New York, so I’m really excited to get back there. It’s a great city, it’s a great team, so I’m really excited for next year.”

Lindgren had 17 points (three goals, 14 assists) and 103 blocked shots in 76 games last season. He also had three assists in 16 Stanley Cup Playoff games, helping New York advance to the Eastern Conference Final, where it lost to the Florida Panthers in six games.

This offseason, the Rangers added forward Reilly Smith in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on July 1 for a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft, and also signed depth forward Sam Carrick to a three-year contract that same day.

Despite some key departures, including forwards Alex Wennberg and Barclay Goodrow (San Jose Sharks), Jack Roslovic (Carolina Hurricanes) and defenseman Erik Gustafsson (Detroit Red Wings), Lindgren believes the future to be bright in New York, especially after finding chemistry with Adam Fox on the top defense pair last season.

“It seems like we’re right there,” Lindgren said. “The Eastern Conference Final last year we came up short, we lost to a really good Florida team, but we were right there with them. You just realize how hard it is. It’s a grind to get to that point. We had a real good regular season but that doesn’t mean much when you go into the playoffs.

“But we got a real good team. We added some real good players and I know guys were hungry going into the offseason, so real excited to get back at it.”

Selected by the Boston Bruins in the second round (No. 49) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Lindgren has 80 points (10 goals, 70 assists) in 333 regular-season games, all with the Rangers. He also has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 43 playoff games.

For Lindgren, who could become a free agent at the conclusion of this season, New York is the home he wants to keep.

“I just try not to think about it as much you can,” he said. “Just go out there, play and have fun. If the team is successful, then you’re going to be successful. That’s all that really matters.

“But I want to be in New York. That’s all I’ve known for the past six years now. I love being there. I want to be there as long as I can.”