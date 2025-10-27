Leonard has chance to make history with Ovechkin for Capitals against Stars

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Ryan Leonard joined the Washington Capitals last season in time to have a front-row seat for Alex Ovechkin breaking the NHL goal record.
It appears the 20-year-old rookie will soon get a chance to play on the same line with Ovechkin, who is chasing another NHL milestone, when Washington (6-3-0) visits the Dallas Stars (5-3-1) at American Airlines Center as part of an ESPN tripleheader on Tuesday (8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN).
With Ovechkin’s usual center Dylan Strome, out day to day with a lower-body injury he sustained in the first period of a 7-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, the Capitals shuffled their line combinations at practice Monday. Connor McMichael took Strome’s spot at center with Leonard on Ovechkin’s opposite wing.
“Obviously, when you have a chance to play alongside one of the greats of all time, you try not to take it for granted, and not really change what I’m doing,” Leonard said. “But maybe look to get him the puck if it happens tomorrow.”
Leonard acknowledged that playing on the same line with Ovechkin, who needs one goal to become the first player to reach 900 in the NHL, is not something he ever dreamed about growing up.
“It’s pretty cool, though,” Leonard said.
Leonard, selected No. 8 by Washington in the 2023 NHL Draft, has experienced a lot of cool things since signing on March 31 following his sophomore season at Boston College. He made his NHL debut the following night against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden in Boston.
Ovechkin scored a goal in that game and in the next three as well, including his 895th on April 6 at the New York Islanders to surpass Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history. When Ovechkin scored twice against the Chicago Blackhawks on April 4 to tie Gretzky with 894, Leonard also scored his first NHL goal -- an empty-netter with 1:36 remaining in a 5-3 victory -- and got his photo taken with Gretzky afterward.