Croley named 2025 NHL Stick Tap for Service winner

If Warrior for Life Fund founder Ryan Croley can’t persuade a veteran to come and use the facilities at its Human Performance Center in Virginia or play on one of its hockey teams, he’ll try to entice them with a fresh cup of Joe.
“If I’m trying to talk to somebody and trying to get them to talk to me and I say, ‘Hey, meet me at the office,’ they don’t want to come, Croley said. “We put in a really good coffee bar, and I say, ‘Come over and have coffee.’ If you don’t want to skate, you don’t want to use our gym, you can’t say no on coffee. It kind of works.”
Croley, a retired U.S. Navy captain and Navy SEAL, has employed that good-hearted, by-any-means-necessary approach since he began working to help active-duty military members, veterans, retirees and their families through sport and community as they navigate the challenge of combat deployments and life after service.
It's why Croley is the winner of the 2025 NHL Stick Tap for Service presented by Navy Federal Credit Union.
The Stick Tap for Service program recognizes the outstanding community service of hockey fans and military members. The program, in its seventh year, received hundreds of nominations from fans this season. The program’s name comes from the hockey tradition of players tapping their sticks onto the ice as a sign of applause and respect.