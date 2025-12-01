Rookie Watch: Sennecke, Askarov among top 1st-year players in Pacific Division

The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2025-26 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, the top five rookies in the Pacific Division (in alphabetical order):

Yaroslav Askarov, G, San Jose Sharks: Askarov has finally been able to prove himself since being taken No. 11 by the Nashville Predators in the 2020 NHL Draft and acquired by the Sharks in a trade on Aug. 23, 2024. He leads all rookie goalies in wins (nine) and games played (16, all starts) and has a 2.96 goals-against average and .910 save percentage this season. Askarov went 8-2-0 with a 1.88 GAA and .947 save percentage in 10 games in November.

The 23-year-old extended his home winning streak to six games (1.79 GAA, .951 save percentage) with a 3-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. He’s allowed two goals or fewer in eight of his past 10 starts.

Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky likes the fact Askarov and Alex Nedeljkovic have competed and complemented each other to earn starts this season.

"I think competition drives you to be great, and I think that's what we're seeing right now," Warsofsky said. "I knew ‘Ned’ would be that type of guy and ‘Asky’ is just as competitive. I think it's a great duo we got. They support each other when they're in the net, and with our schedule we're going to use both of them."

Askarov is coming off a season where he dominated in the American Hockey League (2.45 GAA, .923 save percentage in 22 regular-season games) with the San Jose Barracuda. He went 3-2 with an AHL-best 1.68 GAA and .935 save percentage in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Askarov went 4-6-2 with 3.10 GAA and .896 save percentage in 13 NHL games (12 starts) last season.