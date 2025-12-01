Rookie Watch: Sennecke, Askarov among top 1st-year players in Pacific Division

Ducks forward has ‘grown up right in front of our eyes’; goalie making most of chance with Sharks

Beckett Sennecke Yaroslav Askarov split

The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2025-26 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, the top five rookies in the Pacific Division (in alphabetical order):

Yaroslav Askarov, G, San Jose Sharks: Askarov has finally been able to prove himself since being taken No. 11 by the Nashville Predators in the 2020 NHL Draft and acquired by the Sharks in a trade on Aug. 23, 2024. He leads all rookie goalies in wins (nine) and games played (16, all starts) and has a 2.96 goals-against average and .910 save percentage this season. Askarov went 8-2-0 with a 1.88 GAA and .947 save percentage in 10 games in November.

The 23-year-old extended his home winning streak to six games (1.79 GAA, .951 save percentage) with a 3-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. He’s allowed two goals or fewer in eight of his past 10 starts.

Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky likes the fact Askarov and Alex Nedeljkovic have competed and complemented each other to earn starts this season.

"I think competition drives you to be great, and I think that's what we're seeing right now," Warsofsky said. "I knew ‘Ned’ would be that type of guy and ‘Asky’ is just as competitive. I think it's a great duo we got. They support each other when they're in the net, and with our schedule we're going to use both of them."

Askarov is coming off a season where he dominated in the American Hockey League (2.45 GAA, .923 save percentage in 22 regular-season games) with the San Jose Barracuda. He went 3-2 with an AHL-best 1.68 GAA and .935 save percentage in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Askarov went 4-6-2 with 3.10 GAA and .896 save percentage in 13 NHL games (12 starts) last season.

Linus Karlsson, F, Vancouver Canucks: Karlsson has made solid contributions in a bottom-six role at a time when the Canucks roster has been beset with injuries to forwards Nils Hoglander (lower body), Filip Chytil (concussion protocol), and Teddy Blueger (lower body).

Selected by the Sharks in the third round (No. 87) of the 2018 NHL Draft, he has eight points (four goals, four assists) in 23 games and is ninth among NHL rookies in penalties drawn (six).

"It's tough sometimes to be playing like seven, eight minutes and we just try to give everything we have in those shifts," said Karlsson, who is averaging 9:54 of ice time. "When we get out there with six, seven minutes left, of course, that's really fun to be out there when it matters."

It'll be interesting to see what general manager Patrik Allvin and coach Adam Foote decide when everyone returns to full health. Karlsson must clear waivers in order to be reassigned to Abbotsford of the AHL.

Matt Savoie, F, Edmonton Oilers: Regarded as a smart hockey player capable of turning in a responsible two-way game, Savoie has seven points (three goals, four assists), 10 blocked shots, and averages 14:08 of ice time in 26 games this season. The 21-year-old has spent time on the top line with center Connor McDavid and right wing Zach Hyman and in a second-line role.

"He's been making a lot of plays, and he's been making his plays because he's moving his feet," Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch said. "I think he's very skilled, and can see the ice really well. But as well as you see the ice, if you're standing still things will get closed in on you in a hurry."

Savoie, acquired in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres in July 2024, has learned plenty being able to play and practice with McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

"It just makes you want to push yourself to get better, I think, seeing the level they're at, the way they train and handle themselves every single day," Savoie said. "It's just cool to see firsthand, see and experience it. Yeah, it's a privilege."

Beckett Sennecke, F, Anaheim Ducks: Sennecke, the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, is tied for first among NHL rookies with 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 25 games. The 19-year-old has been praised by Ducks coach Joel Quenneville for his ability to make impactful plays due in large part to his hockey sense and skill.

Sennecke, who is averaging 16:42 of ice time while playing right wing on a line with center Mason McTavish and Cutter Gauthier, has four multipoint games this season and is tied for second among first-year players with 14 penalties drawn. He is currently on a seven-game point streak (one goal, six assists), which is tied for the second-longest by a rookie in Ducks history.

"He's grown up right in front of our eyes here," Quenneville said. "Offensively, he's capable of making high-end plays. At the same time, he has some plays that he's starting to eliminate out of his game, turnovers in tough areas to make a play. He has the puck a lot, which we like, and his play recognition is high-end."

Tom Willander, D, Vancouver Canucks: The No. 11 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft is finding his groove in the lineup of late, getting three assists in his past three games. Willander has found a comfortable spot alongside Marcus Pettersson with six assists in 16 games. He averages 13:44 of ice time and has 15 blocked shots.

"You need to have confidence, and I'm a big believer in that," Willander said. "The guys have made it easier for me too. You play against and with better players and there's usually somebody open. This is an opportunity to get better in both (NHL and AHL). I'm having a lot of fun and learning a lot."

The 20-year-old right-handed shot had a solid training camp, showcasing his elite skating and ability in transition. He's shown patience and poise from the back end after playing two seasons at Boston University. Willander had 24 points (two goals, 22 assists) and 57 blocked shots in 39 games as a sophomore and was plus-47 over two seasons. He was considered an outstanding two-way defenseman and named a two-time New England Division I All-Star.

