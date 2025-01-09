Brind'Amour, Berube share common work ethic leading Hurricanes, Maple Leafs

Mutually respectful of each other's diligence, commitment as players, now as coaches

© Getty Images

By Mike Zeisberger
@Zeisberger NHL.com Staff Writer

In 1,484 NHL games, Rod Brind’Amour, now the coach of the Carolina Hurricanes, had 1,184 points, 1,025 more than Craig Berube (159).

In 1,054 NHL games, Berube, now the coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs, had 3,149 penalty minutes, 2,049 more than Brind’Amour (1,100).

As players, it would be difficult to find more polar opposites.

And yet, with the Hurricanes and Maple Leafs facing off at Lenovo Center on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, TSN4), the game will feature two of the better coaches in the NHL for the past few seasons.

The common thread?

“Work ethic,” Brind’Amour said. “[Berube] never took a shift off, and that’s carried over into his coaching. Doesn’t matter if you’re a great player or a fringe player, there is an expectation to play hard every shift.

“That’s non-negotiatiable.”

Berube echoed those sentiments when it came to Brind’Amour.

“Whether it was in the gym or on the ice, he never stopped working and you can see that hasn’t changed as a coach,” he said. “The players see that.

“He sets the tone.”

Berube and Brind’Amour had a brief stint as teammates with the Philadelphia Flyers from 1998-2000. Over the next two-plus decades they made separate transitions from the ice to behind the bench and, in each case, the results speak for themselves.

In this, Berube’s first season with Toronto, the Maple Leafs are 27-13-2 and lead the Atlantic Division with 56 points. They’ll bring a season-high five-game winning streak into this game following a 3-2 victory at the Flyers on Tuesday.

In 585 career games as an NHL coach with Philadelphia, the St. Louis Blues and Toronto, Berube has led his teams to a 308-203-74 record and guided the Blues to the Stanley Cup in 2019.

“The one thing about coaching, which I think we both have, is that once your playing career is done, you don’t want the whole thing to go away,” Berube said. “You want to stay part of it. I didn’t want this to go away. This was my life, I loved it, and I still love it. There's nothing better than coming to the rink and being around the guys and the team. I think that’s the way a lot of guys think who want to go on to coach.

“When I look at 'Roddy,' he was playing in Carolina. That was his home. When he stopped playing he started to work with the team a bit, and he probably got the itch to get more involved. And to do things his own way.

“I think, as coaches, when I was an assistant I wanted to be a head coach one day. That’s why I went to the minors twice. Because I wanted to run a team my own way. And I think that’s Roddy’s case too. He probably wanted to do things his own way, and he’s been successful at it. His teams are hard to play against and are very prepared, just like he was. And is.”

© Getty Images

The Hurricanes come into the game with a record of 24-15-2 for 50 points, third in the Metropolitan Division. Under Brind’Amour’s watch, Carolina has won at least one Stanley Cup Playoff series in five of the past six seasons and reached the Eastern Conference Final in 2019 and 2023.

Now in his seventh season as Hurricanes coach, he has led them to a 302-145-46 record, a successful run he attributes to leading by example.

“The thing about coaching, you need to get players to believe in you and buy into what you are teaching,” Brind’Amour said. “Things like Xs and Os are almost secondary, to be honest. Everybody pretty much runs similar systems. There’s no real surprises. There’s tweaks and obviously there are details and different little nuances, but it’s getting the players to buy in.

“In terms of [Berube], he went to the wall for his teammates when he played. He would stand up for anybody. And that doesn’t change when you’re a coach. I’m sure it’s the same. I think the players understand that, and that’s why they respect you.

“I think the biggest thing in coaching is getting that respect from your players. If they respect you and they respect what you’re talking about, they’ll play hard for you and try to do what you want. That seems to be the case with him and his players.”

And a significant reason why each team is doing so well.

