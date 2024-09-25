Remembering Hockey Hall of Fame class of 1984 on 40th anniversary

It was 40 years ago this night that Jacques Lemaire, Phil Esposito and Bernie Parent were inducted as players in the Hockey Hall of Fame’s Class of 1984.

So, considering three brilliant careers that produced a combined 12 Stanley Cup championships and 13 individual trophies, the first question to all was an obvious one:

“At your induction ceremony, was your tuxedo your own, or a rental?”

Lemaire: “A rental. And I had to have it back the next day.”

Esposito: “How the (heck) would I know? Was I wearing a tux?”

Parent: “If it looked good, it was mine. If it didn’t look good, it was a rental.”