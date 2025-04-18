Laughton scores in OT, Maple Leafs rally past Red Wings

Laughton got the rebound of Dakota Mermis’ shot off the end boards and tucked it in at the side of the net.

The goal came after Chris Tanev tied it 3-3 with two seconds remaining in the third period when he skated in from the blue line and shoveled a centering pass from Mitch Marner over Cam Talbot's glove from the slot with Joseph Woll pulled for the 6-on-5 advantage.

Auston Matthews scored, Mitch Marner had two assists, and Woll made 31 saves for the Maple Leafs (52-26-4), who have won five in a row. Toronto finished first in the Atlantic Division and will face the Ottawa Senators in the Eastern Conference First Round.

Austin Watson, Justin Holl and Alex DeBrincat scored, and Talbot made 16 saves for the Red Wings (39-35-8), who had won three in a row. Detroit did not qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Matthews gave the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead at 17:53 of the first period when he took a pass from Matthew Knies and backhanded a shot past a sprawling Talbot in the slot.

Watson tied it 1-1 at 19:19 when he got to a loose puck in the slot after Mermis blocked his initial shot and backhanded it past Woll’s blocker.

Holl shot from the blue line over Woll’s glove to give the Red Wings a 2-1 lead at 2:16 of the second period.

DeBrincat made it 3-1 at 5:50 on the power play when he one-timed a pass from Moritz Seider at the top of the left face-off circle.

Philippe Myers cut it to 3-2 at 3:43 of the third period when he pulled the puck around Watson and shot between Talbot’s pads from the bottom of the right face-off circle.