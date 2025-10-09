Detroit's 1st NHL game remembered as 'great success' entering Centennial season

The New York Rangers, Detroit Red Wings and Chicago Blackhawks are each celebrating their Centennial seasons in 2025-26 with special jerseys and nights throughout the season. To mark the special seasons for each of the three teams, NHL.com columnist Dave Stubbs is taking a look at each team's first NHL game. Here, a look at the Red Wings' -- then the Cougars -- first game against the Boston Bruins on Nov. 18, 1926:

The splashy advertisement in the Nov. 11, 1926, edition of the Detroit Free Press trumpeted the arrival of the city's new NHL entry, players arriving from the Victoria Cougars of the folded Western Hockey League.

"Welcome! Detroit 'Cougars'" it announced, putting the team's nickname in quotation marks. "Detroit's First Year in the National Hockey League Should be a Great Success with Your Able and Experienced Big League Playing."

It was a momentous year in the NHL with Detroit, the New York Rangers and Chicago Black Hawks all making their debuts in the 10-team League.

The Detroit Red Wings, the Motor City's rebranding of what were the Cougars, then the Falcons, will drop the hammer into their second century on Oct. 9, facing off at Little Caesars Arena against the visiting Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET, TSN2, RDS).