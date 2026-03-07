Tkachuk scores hat trick, Panthers top Red Wings to snap four-game skid

The Panthers (31-29-3) had lost nine of their past 11 games, and ended a four-game road trip 1-3-0. Bobrovsky, who had been considered a possible trade piece, increased his career record against Detroit to 29-8-2 in 40 games (39 starts).

“I am absolutely not surprised he played as well as he did tonight," Florida coach Paul Maurice said. “He’s been in the most pressure-filled game in our sport, Game 7, and he shut the door. He has that great ability.”

Alex DeBrincat scored the lone goal for the Red Wings (35-21-7), who have lost seven of their past 10 games (3-5-2). John Gibson made 20 saves.

“We were a little flat tonight, but this is a tough time of year to win games,” Detroit defenseman Ben Chiarot said. “Everyone is scraping and clawing. It’s playoff-style hockey down the stretch.”

The Red Wings have been outscored 20-8 at 5-on-5 in their past 10 games.

“I thought we created a number of opportunities including some real dangerous ones,” Detroit coach Todd McLellan said. “But their goaltender played really well and we just didn’t finish.”

Detroit captain Dylan Larkin left the game midway through the third period after losing an edge and having his right knee buckle following an awkward fall.

“He obviously got crumpled up there,” McLellan said. “He’ll get checked out. We don’t think it is going to be long term, but he needs to be looked at.”

The teams play again in Florida on Tuesday.

Tkachuk gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 11:06 of the first period, burying a snap shot from the slot over Gibson's glove under the bar off Carter Verhaeghe's backhand pass from behind the net.

“He can’t have that much time and space, it is as simple as that,” McLellan said. “It’s Hockey 101, the guy behind the net isn’t going to score, he’s going to get the puck into a scoring area, so we can’t leave the net front.”